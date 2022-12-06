A mother and daughter believed their rental home was uninhabitable after it was damaged in the Marshall fire. However, the two could not break their lease before it was up in July unless they were willing to pay $4,000, according to a report released this week by the East County Housing Opportunity Coalition or ECHO. They couldn’t find comparable housing within a 10-mile radius that they could afford, and their property manager planned to increase rent by $1,000 once it was time to renew.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO