broomfieldleader.com
RTD allows riders to travel with e-bikes as use grows
The Regional Transportation District began allowing e-bikes and e-scooters on bus racks, light rail and commuter rail trains on Nov. 15, as use of battery-powered transportation grows in Colorado. The national e-bike market is expected to increase over the next six years by a compound annual growth rate of 10.34%,...
Colorado Treasurer wants to reunite schools with money and property on national Lost and Found Day
Friday, Dec. 9 is National Lost and Found Day, and treasurer Dave Young wants to reunite schools with their lost money and property. “Gone are the days of looking for misplaced items in a lost-and-found bin. Simply log on to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com and get down to business searching for money or property you have lost,” said Young, Colorado state treasurer and former president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. “It only takes 30 seconds to check the State’s lost-and-found with the Great Colorado Payback.”
Report details struggles of renters following Marshall fire
A mother and daughter believed their rental home was uninhabitable after it was damaged in the Marshall fire. However, the two could not break their lease before it was up in July unless they were willing to pay $4,000, according to a report released this week by the East County Housing Opportunity Coalition or ECHO. They couldn’t find comparable housing within a 10-mile radius that they could afford, and their property manager planned to increase rent by $1,000 once it was time to renew.
Colorado State Patrol to hold event to protect vehicles from catalytic converter theft
WHAT: The Colorado State Patrol along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech, and Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) are scheduled to host a free community event to help prevent Catalytic Converter theft. WHERE: Lincoln Tech 11194 East 45th Avenue. Denver CO 80239. WHEN: Friday, Dec. 9...
