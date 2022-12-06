ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

Beach Beacon

Comedian Ron White to return to Hard Rock Event Center

TAMPA — Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White has scheduled two shows for Tampa Bay area fans. White will take the stage Sunday, Dec. 18, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets...
TAMPA, FL
thebradentontimes.com

OSCURA Cafe and Live Music Venue Reopened in Bradenton

BRADENTON — OSCURA is the place to go for wet drinks, hot food, and good music. Since reopening as a reimagined coffee café and music venue on June 16 in the historic neighborhood of Old Manatee, it has become the newest "place to be" in Bradenton. A start-up...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do in Sarasota for Dec. 8-14

4-9 p.m. in St. Armands Circle. Visit WinterOnTheCircle.com. See the Circle transformed into a winter wonderland until Jan. 3, 2023. Wristbands for attractions cost $10. The festival is open 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon-9 p.m. on holiday weeks and weekends. Artist Talk: Steven and William Ladd. 6:30 p.m....
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life

We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
SARASOTA, FL
fsrmagazine.com

Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College Launched New Fall Menu

Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

This Year, Give The Gift of Experiences or Helpful Services

Another bauble for the holidays won't make life any richer—yes, even if it includes diamonds—so go for the intangible instead. Experiences as gifts are no talk and all action—whether it’s getting fit, breaking the ice on a new activity, soaking in nature and art, or freeing up time spent on tasks to focus on better things.
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
SARASOTA, FL

