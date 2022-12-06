Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tampa pub owner recalls how the late John Lennon pitched in to help his family open a home for autistic children
The Beatle was shot dead in Central Park 42 years ago today.
Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
Tickets for the Florida’s Strawberry Festival’s headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Clearwater's in the 'Danger Zone' when Kenny Loggins stages two-night concert
He's at Ruth Eckerd on Tuesday and Thursday.
Beach Beacon
Comedian Ron White to return to Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White has scheduled two shows for Tampa Bay area fans. White will take the stage Sunday, Dec. 18, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets...
Famous works of art get 'goosed' in new book by Bradenton author
Ken Snyder and his daughter Kim wrote and illustrated the coffee table book, "There's A Goose In My Bed," during the pandemic, placing Artsy the Goose inside some of the world's most iconic paintings.
thebradentontimes.com
OSCURA Cafe and Live Music Venue Reopened in Bradenton
BRADENTON — OSCURA is the place to go for wet drinks, hot food, and good music. Since reopening as a reimagined coffee café and music venue on June 16 in the historic neighborhood of Old Manatee, it has become the newest "place to be" in Bradenton. A start-up...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Dec. 8-14
4-9 p.m. in St. Armands Circle. Visit WinterOnTheCircle.com. See the Circle transformed into a winter wonderland until Jan. 3, 2023. Wristbands for attractions cost $10. The festival is open 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon-9 p.m. on holiday weeks and weekends. Artist Talk: Steven and William Ladd. 6:30 p.m....
Plan Review Filed for New Holmes Beach Cafe, Anna Maria Island Coffee Shack
The new café is a ‘labor of love’ from New York native, Michelle McSweeney, who successfully raised funds for the small business via Kickstarter.
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
sarasotamagazine.com
These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life
We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
fsrmagazine.com
Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College Launched New Fall Menu
Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
sarasotamagazine.com
This Year, Give The Gift of Experiences or Helpful Services
Another bauble for the holidays won't make life any richer—yes, even if it includes diamonds—so go for the intangible instead. Experiences as gifts are no talk and all action—whether it’s getting fit, breaking the ice on a new activity, soaking in nature and art, or freeing up time spent on tasks to focus on better things.
Actress Kirstie Alley dies after battle with cancer, was receiving treatment in Tampa
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced Monday evening.
St. Pete family identified as victims of Venice plane crash
Venice Police have identified the three victims of Saturday night's plane crash into the Gulf of Mexico.
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Kirstie Alley's Family Give Thanks to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL
The Clements family would like to extend our sympathy and we shine the brightest of light on Kirstie Alley's friends and family during this time of mourning. -CJ/KTDY
Mysuncoast.com
Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
Comments / 1