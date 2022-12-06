Read full article on original website
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has called for a review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for her party's nomination to run for president in two years, has taken aim at the state’s ties to China and claimed that they pose a national security threat.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data indicates that an oil spill in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years, and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline. On Thursday, Canada-based TC Energy estimated the spill...
Summer P-EBT benefits being distributed this week
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will release summer P-EBT benefits this week. In an announcement Wednesday, the benefits will be issued to Nebraska households with school-age children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2022-23’ school year. Those who temporarily lost access to meals at school due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and to children under the age of six who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits during the 2022 summer period of May 31st through August 13th.
LENRD offering incentives to clean drink water for well owners
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District is providing homeowners with wells an opportunity to remove harmful contaminants from water by installing a reverse osmosis system. The system removes nitrates and other contaminants from the drinking water, ensuring that the quality of the water meets local health standards. Over $1.2 million...
