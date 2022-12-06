LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will release summer P-EBT benefits this week. In an announcement Wednesday, the benefits will be issued to Nebraska households with school-age children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2022-23’ school year. Those who temporarily lost access to meals at school due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and to children under the age of six who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits during the 2022 summer period of May 31st through August 13th.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO