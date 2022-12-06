ONEIDA, N.Y. – A Lee Center man is facing several charges after police say he was found with 73 bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oneida on Wednesday. Joshua Gillett, 23, was pulled over on North Main Street around 8:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the stop and removed Gillett from the vehicle. Police say Gillett had the bags of fentanyl and some methamphetamine on him at the time. When the vehicle was searched, officers allegedly found 66 more grams of methamphetamine, cash, a taser, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.

