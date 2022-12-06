ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
ROME, NY
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Oneida police: Lee Center man found with 73 bags of fentanyl during traffic stop

ONEIDA, N.Y. – A Lee Center man is facing several charges after police say he was found with 73 bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oneida on Wednesday. Joshua Gillett, 23, was pulled over on North Main Street around 8:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the stop and removed Gillett from the vehicle. Police say Gillett had the bags of fentanyl and some methamphetamine on him at the time. When the vehicle was searched, officers allegedly found 66 more grams of methamphetamine, cash, a taser, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.
ONEIDA, NY
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY
Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts newly redesigned vehicle

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to highlight community programs and organizations. The office’s community relations coordinator drives the SUV to various events throughout the year. There are logos on the vehicle for autism awareness, domestic violence awareness, the Oneida County Ascend program and others.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Eaton Fire District chief accused of forcibly touching 16-year-old girl

EATON, N.Y. – Eaton Fire District Chief John Latham was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the allegations were reported on Dec. 5. The complaint accused 53-year-old Latham of giving the girl marijuana and then forcibly touching her.
EATON, NY
Help Herkimer Police Department 'Stuff the Cruiser' Saturday

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event on Saturday. They ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the cruiser until it can't be stuffed anymore. All gifts will be given to local kids in need.
HERKIMER, NY
Two 'Stuff the Bus' drop off locations on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- NEWSChannel 2 is thanking the community for stuffing the studio and appreciates it very much. If you haven't had the chance to donate yet there are two drop-off locations, one at the Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp on Oriskany Boulevard from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The second is at Cliff's on Commercial Drive will also be accepting toy donations from 12-4 p.m.
WHITESBORO, NY
Ilion man accused of possessing 860 grams of 'bath salts' with intent to distribute

ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Thursday, admitting he had 860 grams of “bath salts” that he planned to sell. According to the US Department of Justice, 32-year-old Jordan Burks, also known as “Justin Burts,” admitted that back in January he had 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash at his home.
ILION, NY
Utica man convicted after his illegal gun was used in ex-girlfriend's death

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was convicted of gun charges after authorities say his gun was used in his ex-girlfriend's death last year. According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.
UTICA, NY
Gram Lorraine Christmas program wrapped up Friday

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The final drop-off for the Gram Lorraine Christmas program took place Friday. The program is organized by the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition and takes place every year in an effort to help local children in need, receive toys, clothing and winter gear. 800 to 1,000 children are...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris

Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
PARIS, NY

