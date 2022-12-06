Read full article on original website
After several attempted vehicle break-ins Police ask for publics help with investigation
YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Yorkville, Whitesboro and Whitestown Police Departments are investigating several attempted vehicle larcenies and damage that took place on Dec. 5 and are asking for the publics help. Police have released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone with information call 315-736-8331. They also ask for...
Fort Plain man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in July crash
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - New York State Police out of Oneonta arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain for second degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI in connection to a fatal crash in Pittsfield back in July. Police say on July 23, at approximately 2:06 a.m., they responded to a fatal...
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Oneida police: Lee Center man found with 73 bags of fentanyl during traffic stop
ONEIDA, N.Y. – A Lee Center man is facing several charges after police say he was found with 73 bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oneida on Wednesday. Joshua Gillett, 23, was pulled over on North Main Street around 8:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the stop and removed Gillett from the vehicle. Police say Gillett had the bags of fentanyl and some methamphetamine on him at the time. When the vehicle was searched, officers allegedly found 66 more grams of methamphetamine, cash, a taser, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts newly redesigned vehicle
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to highlight community programs and organizations. The office’s community relations coordinator drives the SUV to various events throughout the year. There are logos on the vehicle for autism awareness, domestic violence awareness, the Oneida County Ascend program and others.
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Eaton Fire District chief accused of forcibly touching 16-year-old girl
EATON, N.Y. – Eaton Fire District Chief John Latham was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the allegations were reported on Dec. 5. The complaint accused 53-year-old Latham of giving the girl marijuana and then forcibly touching her.
Help Herkimer Police Department 'Stuff the Cruiser' Saturday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event on Saturday. They ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the cruiser until it can't be stuffed anymore. All gifts will be given to local kids in need.
Two 'Stuff the Bus' drop off locations on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- NEWSChannel 2 is thanking the community for stuffing the studio and appreciates it very much. If you haven't had the chance to donate yet there are two drop-off locations, one at the Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp on Oriskany Boulevard from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The second is at Cliff's on Commercial Drive will also be accepting toy donations from 12-4 p.m.
Ilion man accused of possessing 860 grams of 'bath salts' with intent to distribute
ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Thursday, admitting he had 860 grams of “bath salts” that he planned to sell. According to the US Department of Justice, 32-year-old Jordan Burks, also known as “Justin Burts,” admitted that back in January he had 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash at his home.
Utica man convicted after his illegal gun was used in ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was convicted of gun charges after authorities say his gun was used in his ex-girlfriend's death last year. According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.
Former 'Sammy's' building in New Hartford purchased by One Genny
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The recently closed 'Sammy's' building in New Hartford has just been purchased by One Genny. There is no clear idea yet on what will be going into the building but NEWSChannel 2 will have updates when more information becomes available.
Gram Lorraine Christmas program wrapped up Friday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The final drop-off for the Gram Lorraine Christmas program took place Friday. The program is organized by the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition and takes place every year in an effort to help local children in need, receive toys, clothing and winter gear. 800 to 1,000 children are...
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris
Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
Last plot of land sold at Schuyler Business Park; buyer not yet announced
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The last lot at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold – but it’s unclear which business bought the plot. The new business will join neighbors Wilcor, Pepsi, Fountainhead Group and a Home Depot distribution center. The foundation is down at the Home Depot...
