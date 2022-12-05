Read full article on original website
Somebody Converted A Geo Tracker Into A Fish House In Minnesota & It’s For Sale
Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring
We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Wisconsin Resident Nails Midwest Winters In Hilarious TikTok
If you need a good laugh, I have you covered. I came across the best TikTok video ever over the weekend and I just have to share it because it was taken by a Wisconsin resident and has to do with Wisconsin winters. I just got TikTok the other day...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Snowmobilers Colder Temps + More Snow Still Needed On Many Trails
It's been another snowy start to a week in the Northland and Minnesota's snowmobile trails officially opened on December 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that many trails across the state may still need more snow and colder temperatures before they can be properly groomed for use.
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town
Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
MNDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest Returns For A 3rd Year! Submit Your Entries Today
It's back by popular demand and promising to be more fun than before! The Minnesota Department of Transportation has brought back their Name A Snowplow for a third consecutive year and they're soliciting entries on their website. Similar to the last two years, MNDOT is looking to add creative names...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior
Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer
An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
