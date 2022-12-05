ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, MN

Somebody Converted A Geo Tracker Into A Fish House In Minnesota & It’s For Sale

Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?

Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
WISCONSIN STATE
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town

Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
MINNESOTA STATE
MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior

Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
SUPERIOR, WI
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer

An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
HIBBING, MN
Duluth, MN
