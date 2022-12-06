WATCH: Tom Brady leads record-setting comeback after f-bomb tirade against teammates on sideline

T railing by 13 points in the final minutes of the game Monday night, NFL legend Tom Brady mounted an epic comeback against the New Orleans Saints .

At one point, the NFL giant was caught on camera visibly irked, appearing to drop an f-bomb out of frustration, fuming that his team missed key opportunities on the field, but ultimately managed to execute two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game, delivering a 17-16 win over the Saints.

TOM BRADY CHOSE FOOTBALL OVER FAMILY AND LOST

“We’ve got a lot [of] games coming down to the end, some we’ve won, some we’ve lost, which is why we’re 6-6,” Brady, 45, told reporters, per CNN. “It’s not where we want to be, but we’ll keep fighting.”

Drawing a sharp contrast with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' showdown with the Cleveland Browns last week, in which the Browns came back near the end to clinch victory, Brady orchestrated a 10-play drive starting at the 5:21 mark that led to Cade Otton snagging the first of two critical touchdowns.

Then, upon the next possession, he led an 11-play drive that culminated with a touchdown pass to Rachaad White as mere seconds remained on the clock. Late-stage comebacks have been the hallmark of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career.

The plays marked the "largest regular-season 4th quarter comeback" of his career, according to ESPN.

By the game's end, Brady completed 36 out of 54 passes for a total of 281 yards. The victory moves the Buccaneers to a 6-6 seasonal record and the Saints to 4-9. He later celebrated his daughter Vivian's 10th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Brady previously announced his retirement earlier this year before reversing that decision — a move that some have speculated led to his divorce from model Gisele Bundchen .

Tampa Bay is slated to face off against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, while the Saints have a bye and will next play the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 18.