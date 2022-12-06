Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Parsonsburg, Maryland Man Sentenced on Weapons and Drug Charges
26-year-old Phillip James Marvel faces years of incarceration after investigators from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found various types of controlled dangerous substances as well as a shotgun and ammunition. Investigators also searched his vehicle where they found additional controlled dangerous substances. Marvel pleaded guilty, and the Associate Judge for the Circuit Court of Wicomico County, The Honorable Matthew Maciarello sentenced him to 35 years of incarceration with all but 15 years being suspended.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WMDT.com
Four arrested following drug investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested four people Tuesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told officers began investigating a report of drug activity at a residence in the 1000 block of South Bradford Street. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Bryant, who was wanted by Dover Police, in front of the residence. Bryant was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time he was taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Arrest made in Thanksgiving Day homicide in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Walter Pereira on Thanksgiving Day. The incident took place at around 3:40 a.m. on November 24th, at a residence in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Pereira laying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics began lifesaving efforts until Pereira was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 29-year-old Rayvaughn Jones was arrested as he was leaving the residence where the shooting occurred, and it was determined that Jones lived at the residence with Pereira.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug charges following shooting investigation
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have arrested a trio on drug dealing charges following a shooting investigation. We’re told the investigation began when the Dover Police Department received information that a gray Toyota Avalon with New Jersey registration was involved in a shooting in Smyrna on December 4th and that the vehicle was in the Downtown Dover area at that time. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area and located the vehicle in the area of Home 2 Suites, located at 222 South DuPont Highway.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating two fatal shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police say they are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Cambridge. At around 7:15 p.m., Cambridge Police responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street for a report of a gunshot victim. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Taijay Daniels, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation, and preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. Police say the gunman shot Daniels before fleeing the area.
WMDT.com
foxbaltimore.com
Bay Net
Stolen Vehicle Chase Through Calvert County Leads To Two Arrests
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown. The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and...
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
WBOC
WMDT.com
Seaford man killed in pedestrian crash
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday night in the Seaford area. At around 8:20 p.m., police say a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway, having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. According to police, the man a not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. The Caravan hit the pedestrian as a result.
WGMD Radio
WBOC
WMDT.com
Police: Shots fired at vehicle on Georgetown roadway, investigation underway
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a reported roadway shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Georgetown area. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway for a reported shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Troopers met with the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car and fired several rounds into his vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway.
WBOC
WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
WMDT.com
WBOC
