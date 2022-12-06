Read full article on original website
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and...
Kimberly Guyton, 62; incomplete
Kimberly Guyton, 62, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Hilda Reels, 79; service held
Prophetess, Hilda Raye Reels, 79, of Beaufort, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Gardens of Pamlico. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12 pm and the viewing will be from 11am to noon. Location of service is Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene, 100 Lockhart Dr., Beaufort, NC. Rev. Gerald Godette officiating. Interment will directly follow at Reels Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery.
William Neill, 78; incomplete
William Smith Neill, 78, of Havelock, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Glenda Eaton, 88; incomplete
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Community Calendar – December 9, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. For complete Christmas Calendar, go to News-Times Christmas Calendar of Events. Christmas Art Walk - The Arts Council of Carteret County is sponsoring the Annual Downtown Morehead City Christmas Art Walk December 17, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.. The tour will include the new location at 1702 Arendell Street—also the new spot for Carolina Artist Gallery. There will be plenty of parking at that location. The public is invited to enjoy a walking tour of downtown Morehead City galleries and businesses. Food trucks and music will add to the festivities.
Matters of Records - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Loretta Davis to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-27 U-28h Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0. Erica Armitage to Festiva...
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC with Elder Timmy Raynor officiating. Elmore graduated from West...
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away
Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.
Cedar Point’s Toys for Tots and Operation Bundle Up collections down this year
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point’s annual Toys for Tots drive will end Monday, Dec. 12. Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has led the effort for years, said Friday that, “This year we are sorely lacking in our collections. Please find it in your hearts to drop a new, unwrapped toy in one of the collection boxes.”
Carteret County Docket - Dec. 7
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ADAMS,JAYCEN,RILEY SPEEDING 070/55 MORRISON,T, 22IF 702564. 2 AGUILARTERUEL,BRENDA SPEEDING 062/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. 3 ALIAGA,RAUL,ALBERTO SPEEDING 062/45 IPOCK,R,B 20CR 703961. 4 ARELLANOVALADEZ,AGAPIT SPEEDING 079/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 704860. NO OPERATORS LICENSE...
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
Animal experts say pets make great gifts, but wait till after holidays to bring into home
NEWPORT — As shoppers ponder the perfect gifts for their loved ones, puppies and kittens may be on the Christmas wish list. While Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said pets make great gifts, it’s best to wait until after the holidays to introduce them into their new home.
Cops to stay on Walmart roof until 200 bikes donated
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officers are taking a high flying stance to benefit the Toys for Tots foundation. Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, the Cops on the Roof event will send officer a top Walmart at 210 Greenville Blvd. SW in Greenville. They won’t come back down...
Mundine leaves melodious mark with musical legacy
— She performed from Los Angeles to New York City, but the gifted musician’s true legacy lies in the thousands of children she taught and her 37 years of service as organist at First Methodist Church. Rachel Quinn Mundine, 87, of Newport, died Dec. 6 of cancer at her...
Two North American river otters arrive at NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Two new North American river otters, Pee Dee and Rocky, arrived Dec. 2 at the NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores. They will slowly be introduced into their new home. The two, 9-month-old otters, both male, come from a litter of otter pups born at...
