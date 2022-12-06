Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO