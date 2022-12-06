Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jo'quavious Marks, Mississippi State RB, announces 2023 plans
Mississippi State running back Jo’quavious Marks announced Friday he was returning to Mississippi State. That is a different statement than the one that fellow running back Dillon Johnson posted about to enter the transfer portal. Instead off leaving, Marks will remain in the fold as the head of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023
Mississippi State’s record-setting quarterback still has eligibility remaining. The 2 running backs who form a really good tandem also have eligibility remaining. So do a bunch of productive receivers and several experienced offensive linemen. So does the record-setting cornerback and several of his defensive teammates of note. The Bulldogs...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State WR/PR entering NCAA transfer portal after season in Starkville
After a season in Starkville, Zavion Thomas will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Thomas announced Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal after his freshman season at Mississippi State. Thomas made 11 appearances for the Bulldogs in 2022. Having not used his redshirt, Thomas has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State loses veteran running back to NCAA transfer portal
Mississippi State landed JJ Jernighan from the JUCO ranks as part of their 2020 recruiting class. He redshirted that season, but has been a part of the offense in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Jernighan appeared in all 13 games, running 6 times for 24 yards and making 12 catches...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen reacts to Mississippi State transfer’s parting shot at Mike Leach
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson announced he was entering the transfer portal in a very pointed way on Wednesday, taking a shot at head coach Mike Leach. “With that being said, since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me,” Johnson wrote in the announcement.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dillon Johnson, Mississippi State RB, takes shot at Mike Leach in transfer portal announcement
You don’t see transfers take shots at their former head coach in their transfer announcements very often. Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson ruffled some feathers Wednesday afternoon in his transfer announcement, which he posted to Twitter. In the announcement, Johnson wrote “With that being said, since I’m not very tough and (head coach Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Rogers' partnership with Make-A-Wish comes out to over $74,000
Will Rogers signed a special NIL deal during the offseason. The Mississippi State quarterback partnered with Simmons Erosion Control, a local contractor, along with the Mississippi chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to raise money for every touchdown he threw during the regular season. As it turns out, a total of...
Comments / 0