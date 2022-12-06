You don’t see transfers take shots at their former head coach in their transfer announcements very often. Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson ruffled some feathers Wednesday afternoon in his transfer announcement, which he posted to Twitter. In the announcement, Johnson wrote “With that being said, since I’m not very tough and (head coach Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO