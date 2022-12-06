Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
klkntv.com
Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
klkntv.com
Iron Chef Alton Brown tries chili and cinnamon rolls after performance at Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Alton Brown, host of the Food Network and Netflix hit show “Iron Chef” performed at the Lied Center on Thursday night. He also stopped by Runza to taste the highly divisive chili and cinnamon rolls. Brown had never heard of the combination before...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Sandy
Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Bakery
Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
onekindesign.com
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Cuteness overload: Omaha Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs
The Omaha Zoo is welcoming several cheetah cubs that were born in early November.
kiwaradio.com
Freezing Drizzle And Snow Potential
The area has the potential for ice, and greater than one inch of snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. Keep an eye right here, and tune to KIWA for the latest. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory states that mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to four inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 A.M. Friday.
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
iheart.com
Shania Twain Adds Omaha Stop To Queen Of Me Tour
(Omaha, NE) -- Shania Twain is adding another Nebraska stop to her upcoming Queen of Me Tour. She'll play at CHI Health Center in Omaha on November 23rd, 2023. That's in addition to her stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 19th, 2023. Tickets go on sale December 16th online at ticketmaster.com.
