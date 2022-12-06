Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO