Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Rudy Gobert and Malik Beasley go face-to-face after last-second score
Gobert's garbage time layup did not sit well in his return to Utah.
College football today: Games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule
It's curtain call time for the college football schedule on Saturday with one final day of action on the gridiron before the bowl season and playoff begin. There's one last FBS game to be played, and it's arguably the single greatest rivalry the sport has to offer, but there are other matchups set ...
Comments / 0