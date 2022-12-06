INDIANAPOLIS – Gray skies have dominated the weather across Central Indiana, but the lack of rainfall will not last as we close out the week. Cloudy weather has been overly abundant through the past couple of days, though rain has not. Fog & mist have made up for keeping our weather wet, but a good rainfall would be beneficial with moderate drought conditions encompassing over half the state. Following a foggy start to the morning, Indiana will have a chance at just that.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO