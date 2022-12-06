You might have a time block for therapy on your calendar, but the work of unpacking emotions and behaviors doesn’t necessarily operate on a schedule. It’s not always so simple to close the door on (or log off from) a therapy session and simply bop to the next thing on your agenda—at least without feeling some whiplash. Especially after an intense therapy session or one that had to end at an inopportune time (say, right after you delved into a childhood trauma), it’s essential to make room for some version of self-care in order to wind down and recenter yourself.

