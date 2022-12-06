Read full article on original website
7 Ways To Take Care of Yourself After an Intense Therapy Session, According to Therapists Themselves
You might have a time block for therapy on your calendar, but the work of unpacking emotions and behaviors doesn’t necessarily operate on a schedule. It’s not always so simple to close the door on (or log off from) a therapy session and simply bop to the next thing on your agenda—at least without feeling some whiplash. Especially after an intense therapy session or one that had to end at an inopportune time (say, right after you delved into a childhood trauma), it’s essential to make room for some version of self-care in order to wind down and recenter yourself.
A Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro-Turned-Trainer Shares Her 6 Go-To Moves for Keeping Her Back Pain-Free Throughout Pregnancy
Earlier this year, professional dancer and personal trainer Lindsay Arnold shocked fans when she announced that she’d be departing Dancing With The Stars after more than a decade on the show. While she credited her departure to a desire to focus on her family, it turns out that she also had another project in the works: The Movement Club.
What’s the Best Temperature To Work Out In? An Exercise Scientist Has the Answer
Recently, an editor at Well+Good received a hot tip from a celebrity trainer that exercising in cooler temps (specifically, a room with the AC cranking) could help improve your workouts by preventing you from overheating. The idea is that this helps you continue to perform at optimal levels for longer.
What I Learned About Announcing a Pregnancy to Those Struggling With Infertility
I couldn’t wait to tell everyone about my first pregnancy. Soon after returning from the doctor’s office, I called my family and shared the news with everyone at once. In the weeks following, every time I met with a friend for lunch, I'd share, sing-song, "Guess what? I'm pregnant!" before diving into a fifteen minute monologue of baby shower and nursery plans. Once I hit the 12-week mark of my pregnancy—past the point when most miscarriages happen—I posted a saccharine picture online for everyone to see, featuring my husband and me holding a box of cupcakes that said "Baby Girl" in sprinkles.
10 People Share the Personal Hygiene Task They Struggle With the Most
Routine hygiene tasks are often viewed as just a normal part of the day. You wake up, wash your face, brush your teeth and head out the door. But a large number of people struggle to complete these seemingly easy tasks. That's because regular hygiene routines like brushing your teeth,...
Foot Botox has become beauty’s strangest new trend – but not for the reasons you might think
At a wedding in October, Krystyna, 37, towered over the rest of the assembled guests in four-and-a-half-inch stilettos. Abba and “Come on Eileen” boomed from the speakers. Eventually, the party trailed off. “My family around me all kicked their shoes off under dinner tables and had to sit down for 20 minutes at a time,” she remembers. Krystyna, though, kept on going. She was on her feet for eight unstoppable hours. See, Krystyna had undergone a stiletto lift. In other words: she’d been injected with foot Botox.By now, everyone knows about the use of cosmetic injectables to plump and prime...
A Black Woman With ADHD Shares Why it Was Hard To Accept Her Diagnosis—And What Changed Her Mind
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) often calls forth the image of a white male student rambunctiously fidgeting at his desk. This is exactly what sprang to mind for Paige Bryan, public relations specialist, after she received her own ADHD diagnosis in her mid-20s last October. The stereotype for this neurodevelopmental disorder—which affects your ability to focus, organize and complete tasks, and regulate your behaviors—can have a significant and detrimental impact on people with marginalized identities, who may not see themselves reflected in a typically "white male" disorder. The truth is, ADHD can affect anyone, including Black women, but it doesn't always look the same.
5 Holidays Desserts Packed With Magnesium To Help Promote Restful Sleep Between the Season’s Endless Social Gatherings
It’s that time of the year again when gathering with loved ones blows our yearly quota of social interaction off the charts. Between Friendsgiving, work holiday parties, and entertaining your distant relatives crashing at your house (for far too long), you might start to feel exhausted...to say the least.
Finally: A Skin-Care Line Made Specifically for Menopausal Skin That You Can Snag at the Drugstore
Menopause and perimenopause can bring about all kinds of unwelcome symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, mood swings, and brain fog. As if all that wasn’t enough, the downswing in estrogen that plays a role in all of the above symptoms also wreaks havoc on our skin.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and This Is Exactly When To Wash Your Face Depending on What Time of Day You Work Out’
The best way to set your skin up for success in any workout routine is to head into it with a fresh, clean face. When we sweat, our pores open to control our body temperature, which makes it easy for any dirt that's sitting on the surface to sink into the skin (hello, breakouts). Post-workout, as our bodies begin to cool down, our skin naturally re-absorbs all of the sweat, dirt, and debris—which can lead to inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, dehydration, and even milia.
