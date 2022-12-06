Read full article on original website
Where to Watch Every Grinch Movie Online in 2022
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying classic Christmas movies right now. And is there anything more classic than Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas? If you're wondering where to watch any of the iterations of the Grinch movies online in 2022, we've got you covered with details below.
Don't Blame James Gunn for Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
So it appears that WB didn’t make the call on canceling Wonder Woman 3, it was Patty Jenkins. According to The Wrap, the director apparently walked away from the project after many of the higher ups cast doubt on some of her ideas. According to an insider source, upon receiving some skepticism on her direction, Jenkins was very vocal about letting Warner Bros. CEOs know that they didn’t understand the character or the overall character arc she had in mind for #WonderWoman. The #DCEU movie Patty Jenkins had in mind was vastly different from what the WB executives had in mind, so she walked away. James Gunn apparently had no involvement with the Wonder Woman 3 movie cancellation. In other news, Jackie Chan has confirmed Rush Hour 4 is happening. And finally, we look at the Mario Bros. movie showcasing new footage.
Report: Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 Mic Drop Was Showing WB Execs Dictionary Definition of 'Character Arc'
Wonder Woman 3 may not be happening, but it turns out that wasn’t down to Warner Bros. According to The Wrap, writer and director Patty Jenkins “walked off” the project after her ideas for the film were met with skepticism. An insider has claimed that Jenkins let...
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 First Look Clip
A first look at a scene from Season 2, which first debuted at NYCC. Stream The Legend of Vox Machina now, only on Prime Video.
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN UK Podcast 674: Birdwatching with Blade
Cardy, Matt, and Jesse are here to chat about the highs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, the lows of The Callisto Protocol, and the absolutely fine Evil West. Got a game for us to play or some feedback you'd like read out on the show? Why not email us: ign_ukfeedback@ign.com.
How to Watch The Whale: Release Date and Streaming Status
One of the most-beloved titles to come out of this year's film festival circuit was The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a regret-filled 600-pound man. Fraser's performance earned the longtime actor praise in IGN's The Whale review, as well as a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.
We Made a Music Video in VR With a Gaming Laptop!
IGN's Akeem Lawanson teamed up with PHIA of The Virutal Reality Show and Lenovo to craft an original music video set within virtual reality. Using the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop, Akeem Lawanson had a custom avatar created in Blender, and with the help of the Unity game, engine put the avatar into VRChat to shot an original musical video.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Crime Boss can be played both single-player...
Mike Mignola's Leonide the Vampyr Returns in New Christmas Special
Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has had a busy 2022, both in the Hellboy universe and in other terrifying worlds. But none of these projects have hit quite like Mignola and Rachele Aragno's Leonide the Vampyr: Miracle at the Crow's Head. That's why we're so happy to see that standalone comic get a sequel timed to the holiday season.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Follows a Changing Cal Kestis
Last night, we got our first proper gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards, along with a March 17, 2023 release date. With that came a proper long look at Jedi hero Cal Kestis, a young man who’s clearly undergone some pretty massive changes since the ending of Fallen Order.
Prologue - Welcome to Draconia
This opening segment of Dragon Quest Treasures acts as a sort of prologue and defacto tutorial for essential gameplay mechanics. In this portion of play, you're introduced to Eric and Mia and the circumstances that lead them through another dimension to the land of Draconia. We're here to lead you through this prologue that might have some confusing spots here or there.
Stephen King's The Dark Tower Getting TV Adaptation by Haunting of Hill House Creator
Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is being turned into a TV show. According to Deadline, the ambitious project is in the works from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures under a new deal with Amazon Studios. “I wrote a pilot. We view it as a series that’s...
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
