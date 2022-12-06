ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol man gets probation after police say he drunkenly struck cruiser

BRISTOL -- A city man who police say drunkenly crashed into a police cruiser in late 2021 has been sentenced to probation. Eric Norton, 27, of no certain address, received two years of probation this week in New Britain Superior Court after striking a plea bargain. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Davis Drive woman accused of stabbing neighbor's eye

BRISTOL – A Davis Drive woman is set to face a judge next week after police say she stabbed a neighbor’s eye during an altercation last week. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, left the woman with an eye injury that was described by a witness as being “cut in half or sticking out of the socket,” according to the police report in the case.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads guilty to drug sale charges

BRISTOL – A Blakeslee Street man who police have said on multiple occasions has sold drugs in the city has pleaded guilty to a number of narcotics charges. Jose Pizarro, 36, of 200 Blakeslee St., pleaded guilty to multiple felonies during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Verona M. (Michaud) Daigle

Verona M. (Michaud) Daigle, 78, of Bristol and widow of Jean L. Daigle passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Verona was born on Feb. 25, 1944 in St. Francis, ME, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Cecil...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Rolande 'Ann' Hennessey

Rolande “Ann” Hennessey, 93, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was born in Lewiston, ME, daughter of the late Camille and Diana (Cyr) Vallee. Ann was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Terryville. She worked for the former O.Z. Gedney in Terryville, and Bussmann in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol holds tree lighting ceremony

BRISTOL – For the first time in recent years, Bristol held a tree lighting ceremony Thursday night to open up its holiday season on a hopeful note at Page Park Pool,. Hundreds of visitors along with the families of Bristol police officers shot in October who led the lighting of the display in honor of their sacrifices.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect

BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern looking to take the next step with young roster

The Bristol Eastern Lancers are aiming for an appearance in the state tournament this season after coming off a disappointing campaign last year. However, in order to obtain that goal the team will have to use the experience they gained last season to compete against the loaded Central Connecticut Conference.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Scantlebury leads three in double-digit scoring as CCSU earns first win of season, beats Dartmouth 59-50

Nigel Scantlebury scored 12 points and Kellen Amos and Jay Rodgers, who started for the injured Joe Ostrowsky, each finished with 11 points apiece and Central Connecticut State used a run in the middle stages of the first half to take the lead over Dartmouth, and then the Blue Devils were able to do what they haven’t all season long – close a game out as they defeated the Big Green 59-50 Friday night from Detrick Gymnasium.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

