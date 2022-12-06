Nigel Scantlebury scored 12 points and Kellen Amos and Jay Rodgers, who started for the injured Joe Ostrowsky, each finished with 11 points apiece and Central Connecticut State used a run in the middle stages of the first half to take the lead over Dartmouth, and then the Blue Devils were able to do what they haven’t all season long – close a game out as they defeated the Big Green 59-50 Friday night from Detrick Gymnasium.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO