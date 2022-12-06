Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
New Britain man arrested following Bristol drug raid gets four years in prison on unrelated charges
BRISTOL – A New Britain man arrested during a drug raid in Bristol in February has been sentenced to four years in prison on unrelated charges. Richard Charette, 47, was one of three people charged after Bristol police seized more than $8,000 worth of drugs during a raid on Mercier Avenue on Feb. 10.
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets probation after police say he drunkenly struck cruiser
BRISTOL -- A city man who police say drunkenly crashed into a police cruiser in late 2021 has been sentenced to probation. Eric Norton, 27, of no certain address, received two years of probation this week in New Britain Superior Court after striking a plea bargain. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty...
Bristol Press
Man charged in connection with alleged illegal gambling ring in Plymouth seeking dismissal on charges
PLYMOUTH – A Barkhamsted man charged in connection with an alleged illegal gambling ring in Plymouth has applied for a program to avoid any criminal prosecution. Christopher Tourville applied for the program this week in New Britain Superior Court – where the matter was continued until Jan. 27.
Bristol Press
Plainville man who claimed to be the devil while threatening to blow up police department, skin officers granted diversionary program
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who threatened to blow up the local police department and torture officers will avoid a criminal prosecution if he’s compliant in a diversionary program. Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., was granted a program during a hearing last week in New Britain...
Bristol Press
Davis Drive woman accused of stabbing neighbor's eye
BRISTOL – A Davis Drive woman is set to face a judge next week after police say she stabbed a neighbor’s eye during an altercation last week. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, left the woman with an eye injury that was described by a witness as being “cut in half or sticking out of the socket,” according to the police report in the case.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to drug sale charges
BRISTOL – A Blakeslee Street man who police have said on multiple occasions has sold drugs in the city has pleaded guilty to a number of narcotics charges. Jose Pizarro, 36, of 200 Blakeslee St., pleaded guilty to multiple felonies during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court.
Bristol Press
Verona M. (Michaud) Daigle
Verona M. (Michaud) Daigle, 78, of Bristol and widow of Jean L. Daigle passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Verona was born on Feb. 25, 1944 in St. Francis, ME, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Cecil...
Bristol Press
Rolande 'Ann' Hennessey
Rolande “Ann” Hennessey, 93, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was born in Lewiston, ME, daughter of the late Camille and Diana (Cyr) Vallee. Ann was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Terryville. She worked for the former O.Z. Gedney in Terryville, and Bussmann in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Bristol holds tree lighting ceremony
BRISTOL – For the first time in recent years, Bristol held a tree lighting ceremony Thursday night to open up its holiday season on a hopeful note at Page Park Pool,. Hundreds of visitors along with the families of Bristol police officers shot in October who led the lighting of the display in honor of their sacrifices.
Bristol Press
Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect
BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern looking to take the next step with young roster
The Bristol Eastern Lancers are aiming for an appearance in the state tournament this season after coming off a disappointing campaign last year. However, in order to obtain that goal the team will have to use the experience they gained last season to compete against the loaded Central Connecticut Conference.
Bristol Press
American Legion Post 2, World War II Legacy Foundation remember Pearl Harbor
BRISTOL – American Legion Post 2 and the World War II Legacy Foundation remembered the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks Wednesday, honoring those killed from Connecticut, as well as all veterans. The program, held at American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court, was attended by about...
Bristol Press
Scantlebury leads three in double-digit scoring as CCSU earns first win of season, beats Dartmouth 59-50
Nigel Scantlebury scored 12 points and Kellen Amos and Jay Rodgers, who started for the injured Joe Ostrowsky, each finished with 11 points apiece and Central Connecticut State used a run in the middle stages of the first half to take the lead over Dartmouth, and then the Blue Devils were able to do what they haven’t all season long – close a game out as they defeated the Big Green 59-50 Friday night from Detrick Gymnasium.
Bristol Press
Bristol native looking to continue coaching career as the Hartford Shockers prepare for their second season in the ECBL
Bristol native, DeWayne Wynn Jr., has been around the game of basketball for as long as he could remember. However, now as the assistant coach to the Hartford Shockers he is looking to continue to develop and grow as a coach. Last season, Wynn helped coach the Hartford Shockers to...
