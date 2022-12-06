Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Where to Watch Every Grinch Movie Online in 2022
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying classic Christmas movies right now. And is there anything more classic than Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas? If you're wondering where to watch any of the iterations of the Grinch movies online in 2022, we've got you covered with details below.
IGN
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Gets a Gift Including $69,000, Private Security, iPhone 14 Pro Max From Anonymous Fan
Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is popularly known as Amouranth, revealed in a stream on October that her husband controlled her and abused her. The whole situation became viral and Amouranth later updated fans on her situation, stating that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. Now, the streamer is able to live her life freely and a fan of hers wanted to give her some gifts to cheer her up.
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Crime Boss can be played both single-player...
IGN
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 First Look Clip
A first look at a scene from Season 2, which first debuted at NYCC. Stream The Legend of Vox Machina now, only on Prime Video.
IGN
Don't Blame James Gunn for Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
So it appears that WB didn’t make the call on canceling Wonder Woman 3, it was Patty Jenkins. According to The Wrap, the director apparently walked away from the project after many of the higher ups cast doubt on some of her ideas. According to an insider source, upon receiving some skepticism on her direction, Jenkins was very vocal about letting Warner Bros. CEOs know that they didn’t understand the character or the overall character arc she had in mind for #WonderWoman. The #DCEU movie Patty Jenkins had in mind was vastly different from what the WB executives had in mind, so she walked away. James Gunn apparently had no involvement with the Wonder Woman 3 movie cancellation. In other news, Jackie Chan has confirmed Rush Hour 4 is happening. And finally, we look at the Mario Bros. movie showcasing new footage.
IGN
We Made a Music Video in VR With a Gaming Laptop!
IGN's Akeem Lawanson teamed up with PHIA of The Virutal Reality Show and Lenovo to craft an original music video set within virtual reality. Using the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop, Akeem Lawanson had a custom avatar created in Blender, and with the help of the Unity game, engine put the avatar into VRChat to shot an original musical video.
IGN
Pinball FX - Official Console Release Window Trailer
Pinball FX will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in February 2023, with Nintendo Switch coming later in 2023. Watch the trailer to see the tables that will be available, including tables from Star Wars pinball, Dreamworks pinball, Universal Classics pinball, and more.
IGN
Mike Mignola's Leonide the Vampyr Returns in New Christmas Special
Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has had a busy 2022, both in the Hellboy universe and in other terrifying worlds. But none of these projects have hit quite like Mignola and Rachele Aragno's Leonide the Vampyr: Miracle at the Crow's Head. That's why we're so happy to see that standalone comic get a sequel timed to the holiday season.
IGN
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
IGN
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Will Include Kevin Conroy, New Release Date Revealed
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a new trailer at The Game Awards, which paid tribute to the late Kevin Conroy. We also got a release date for the game, which is coming on May 26, 2023. The trailer opened with a silhouette of Batman, before showing the Suicide...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Follows a Changing Cal Kestis
Last night, we got our first proper gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards, along with a March 17, 2023 release date. With that came a proper long look at Jedi hero Cal Kestis, a young man who’s clearly undergone some pretty massive changes since the ending of Fallen Order.
IGN
Stephen King's The Dark Tower Getting TV Adaptation by Haunting of Hill House Creator
Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is being turned into a TV show. According to Deadline, the ambitious project is in the works from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures under a new deal with Amazon Studios. “I wrote a pilot. We view it as a series that’s...
IGN
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
IGN
Prologue - Welcome to Draconia
This opening segment of Dragon Quest Treasures acts as a sort of prologue and defacto tutorial for essential gameplay mechanics. In this portion of play, you're introduced to Eric and Mia and the circumstances that lead them through another dimension to the land of Draconia. We're here to lead you through this prologue that might have some confusing spots here or there.
IGN
Report: Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 Mic Drop Was Showing WB Execs Dictionary Definition of 'Character Arc'
Wonder Woman 3 may not be happening, but it turns out that wasn’t down to Warner Bros. According to The Wrap, writer and director Patty Jenkins “walked off” the project after her ideas for the film were met with skepticism. An insider has claimed that Jenkins let...
Comments / 0