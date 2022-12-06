Read full article on original website
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Pinball FX - Official Console Release Window Trailer
Pinball FX will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in February 2023, with Nintendo Switch coming later in 2023. Watch the trailer to see the tables that will be available, including tables from Star Wars pinball, Dreamworks pinball, Universal Classics pinball, and more.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Jitsu Squad - Official Launch Trailer
Jitsu Squad is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Watch the latest trailer to see the colorful world and characters of this 2D beat ‘em up game.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Baldur’s Gate 3 - Official Release Window Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the latest trailer for Baldur's Gate 3 to see the gorgeous fantasy world, gameplay, the return of familiar characters Minsc and Jaheira, and more. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the trailer reveals that the RPG Baldur's Gate 3's full release will be available in August 2023.
The Last of Us Part 1: PC Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 3rd, 2023. A new trailer was revealed at The Game Awards.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
Genshin TCG Genius Invokation
The much-awaited TCG has finally arrived in Genshin Impact version 3.3. The characters have already been mentioning this game for quite a while now and have been teased by the devs during their earlier live streams. At long last, Genius Invokation is available to play!. How to Unlock Genius Invokation.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass - Moon Cup 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass DLC 3 has arrived. Experience Mario Kart Tour's Berlin Byways, Mario Kart DS's Peach Gardens, Mario Kart 8's Merry Mountain, and Mario Kart 7's Rainbow Road. Enjoy the fantastic new visuals and updated music for each course.
The Oarsmen - Lore 1 - The Death of Helgi
This Artifact is found at the end of the path in The Oarsman. After pulling the chain to move the boat, head down the staircase, and it’ll be visible on the back wall.
