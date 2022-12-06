ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

County Commission will look at juvenile task force's work

By Steve Mc Intosh
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

At Wednesday's meeting, the Sedgwick County Commission will hear from a task force looking into policies at the county's Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. The task force was formed after the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton during a struggle with detention officers.

County Commissioner Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News the county has already implemented many of the task force's recommendations. He says the task force has "done a fantastic job".

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.

