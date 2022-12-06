‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.

While YouTube has hidden the number next to its dislike button, the Return Youtube Dislikes tool reveals that over 281,000 people disliked the first Harry & Meghan teaser, while 120,000 people disliked the second, full-length trailer that dropped yesterday.

The tool, which can be accessed through a browser add-on, “uses a combination of archived dislike statistics and data from users of the extension to produce a figure,” per The Daily Mail.

Harry & Meghan, which features archival footage and interviews with the ex-royals, also includes insight from their friends, family and historians. The six-episode project is directed by Liz Garbus, and promises to reveal ” the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” per Netflix.

The series is getting plenty of buzz thanks to those controversial two trailers, and some eagle-eyed viewers have even honed in on the footage and called out a few discrepancies. The couple has been slammed for including clips in the trailers that are not related to them at all, according to BBC News.

In one instance, a clip of a media frenzy is played as Harry talks about protecting his family, but the footage was apparently from a Harry Potter premiere…which took place years before Harry and Meghan knew each other, per BBC News. Another paparazzi clip included in a Harry & Meghan trailer was pulled from an event entirely separate from the couple, when model Katie Price arrived at court.

The docuseries also pulled footage from Michael Cohen’s trial, and allegedly manipulated other shots, including an image of the royal family in which Harry and Meghan have been edited to appear sidelined, while Prince William and Kate Middleton look like they’re placed in the center.

Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix in two parts. The first three episodes drop Dec. 8, and the second three premiere Dec. 15. Watch the first Harry & Meghan trailer in the video above.