ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZWzE_0jZCRBct00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.

While YouTube has hidden the number next to its dislike button, the Return Youtube Dislikes tool reveals that over 281,000 people disliked the first Harry & Meghan teaser, while 120,000 people disliked the second, full-length trailer that dropped yesterday.

The tool, which can be accessed through a browser add-on, “uses a combination of archived dislike statistics and data from users of the extension to produce a figure,” per The Daily Mail.

Harry & Meghan, which features archival footage and interviews with the ex-royals, also includes insight from their friends, family and historians. The six-episode project is directed by Liz Garbus, and promises to reveal ” the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” per Netflix.

The series is getting plenty of buzz thanks to those controversial two trailers, and some eagle-eyed viewers have even honed in on the footage and called out a few discrepancies. The couple has been slammed for including clips in the trailers that are not related to them at all, according to BBC News.

In one instance, a clip of a media frenzy is played as Harry talks about protecting his family, but the footage was apparently from a Harry Potter premiere…which took place years before Harry and Meghan knew each other, per BBC News. Another paparazzi clip included in a Harry & Meghan trailer was pulled from an event entirely separate from the couple, when model Katie Price arrived at court.

The docuseries also pulled footage from Michael Cohen’s trial, and allegedly manipulated other shots, including an image of the royal family in which Harry and Meghan have been edited to appear sidelined, while Prince William and Kate Middleton look like they’re placed in the center.

Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix in two parts. The first three episodes drop Dec. 8, and the second three premiere Dec. 15. Watch the first Harry & Meghan trailer in the video above.

Comments / 350

Candace Leduc
3d ago

REGARDLESS of the fact that 90% of the people disliked the videos, I am glad that people could see right through all their incessant drama. Everyone's tired of their threats & complaints. They have literally seen themselves become irrelevant in black & white. Embarassing to Netflix & Spotify who thought they were worth it. what a waste of money. Oprah can't bail them out forever & if she wants to spend her money & time on them, go for it. This is proof to King Charles that what they've been doing was just plain harassment, an effort to take down the monarchy & a way to extort money through threats & slander.

Reply(7)
256
Joanna Kenna
3d ago

So staged. What, they have a cameraman following them around for all these faux candid shots?? Phonies. It’s all about looks. Can’t stand them

Reply(19)
232
Happy cat
3d ago

OMG! And here they think the world is going to fall madly in love with them and give them mass sympathy for how they perceived they were mistreated. When in fact they are exposing all their treacherous, lying ways for EVERYONE to see including adding false paparazzi pics.. 😹😹😹

Reply(1)
174
Related
RadarOnline

Caught Red Handed: Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo Of Cameramen In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press

A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.But an investigation into the photograph found that the pic was actually taken in July 2011 – five years before Harry and Meghan were first introduced in 2016 – during the...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes he thought awards ceremony was supposed to be a ‘date night’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has jokingly claimed that he thought he and wife Meghan Markle were going on a date night before their arrival at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” were honoured for their efforts “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.However, according to Prince Harry, 38, he’d assumed that he and his wife had gotten dressed up to go on a date night.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night, so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy