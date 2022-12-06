2 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after Route 8 crash in Bridgewater

A 21-year-old Bridgewater woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle when pulling out of her driveway Monday afternoon, according to a release from New York State Police.

Emma A. Peduri pulled out of her driveway on Route 8 in Bridgewater and into the path of a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Justin M. Benedict, of Waterville, who was traveling south on Route 8, the release said.

Peduri was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition Tuesday. Benedict was taken to the St. Elizabeth campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

State police are continuing an investigation into the crash.

