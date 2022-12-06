ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NY

2 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after Route 8 crash in Bridgewater

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ial6_0jZCR1ss00

A 21-year-old Bridgewater woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle when pulling out of her driveway Monday afternoon, according to a release from New York State Police.

Emma A. Peduri pulled out of her driveway on Route 8 in Bridgewater and into the path of a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Justin M. Benedict, of Waterville, who was traveling south on Route 8, the release said.

Peduri was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition Tuesday. Benedict was taken to the St. Elizabeth campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

State police are continuing an investigation into the crash.

Crime:In response to Rome residents' crime concerns, council conducts public nuisance law review

Courts:In Oneida County's drug court, 7 graduate from 'life-changing' program: How it's evolving

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Two people killed in rollover crash in Town of Clay

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information from New York State Police. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a rollover car crash that occurred in the Town of Clay that killed a Penfield woman and a Brewerton man. The rollover occurred late Thursday evening at […]
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WWLP

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse.com

3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit ends in crash

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested and five people injured following a crash when a minivan fleeing police crashed into another vehicle Sunday. Around 8:55 p.m., Syracuse detectives attempted to stop a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with three people in the 200 block of Almond Street in relation to a drug investigation, according to a news release from Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
WKTV

At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris

Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
PARIS, NY
wxhc.com

Cuyler Woman Arrested by State Police After Theft at Walmart

The New York State Police have arrested a Cuyler woman back on December 1st, after a reported theft by store employees at Walmart on Bennie Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville on November 30th. Through an investigation conducted by troopers, it was determined that 30 year old Cortnee L. Sims...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County

Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy