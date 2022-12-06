ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County has two new brewery mug clubs

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeGxR_0jZCQvta00

It's time to raise your glasses to celebrate two new brewery mug clubs in Stark County.

Aeonian Brewing Co. in Alliance launched its mug club at the end of November, and Codex Brewing Co. in Jackson Township is in the process of starting one.

Mug clubs give beer drinkers a chance to be a part of the brewery beyond just throwing back some hops. They allow members to have their own mug and get special rewards, such as beer discounts and invites to parties for members only.

Aeonian Brewing Co. Mug Club

Aeonian’s Mug Club membership includes a 20-ounce mug, member’s shirt, 20-ounce pour for a 16-ounce price (excludes high-alcohol pours and special releases), $1 off high-alcohol beers and special releases, Mug Club Tuesdays when members receive $1 off mug pours, early access to new beer releases, a free pour and entree on your birthday, 10% off Aeonian merchandise all year long and an invitation to the annual Mug Club member party.

Memberships are $100 and will be on sale from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023. There are a limited number of memberships available. They can be purchased in Aeonian’s taproom at 120 W. Chestnut St. in Alliance. Learn more about the brewery and beers on tap at aeonianbrewing.com.

Stark County beer:Christmas beer is here! Enjoy at Stark County breweries

Codex Brewing Co. Mug Clubs

Codex Brewing Co. is offering 50 Mug Club memberships and up to 10 Beta Taster Mug Club memberships.

A regular Mug Club membership costs $100 and includes: a mug, 20-ounce pour for a 16-ounce price, $5 first fill for all Mug Club members on Thursdays, advanced opportunity to purchase/reserve for any ticketed event or any limited release item Codex offers during the year, and invitation for you and a guest to Codex’s Member Appreciation Night (date to be determined).

Restaurant Review:New Berlin Brewing brings German influence with elevated bar food, beer

Codex’s Beta Taster Mug Club is an annual membership that costs $500. In addition to all regular Mug Club benefits, Beta Taster members also get extra benefits such as use of the event space one time and planning a beer with the brewer.

Stark County wine:White, red, rosé: Stark County area wineries, wine bars share fun facts, bestselling wines

For more details, email owner/brewer Jason Gasper-Hulvat at info@codexbrewing.com Codex requests that you use “Mug Club Question” or “Beta Taster Question” as the email subject so they can better sort and respond to your questions.

Codex Brewing is located at 6305 Whipple Ave. NW in Jackson Township. Learn more about the brewery and beers on tap at codexbrewing.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Grand Re-Opening Held For Newton Falls McDonald’s

Newton Falls – If you drove past the Newton Falls McDonald’s recently, you noticed that something was up. While the drive-thru remained open, the dining room was closed. For quite a while. Well, on Saturday November 19, the dining room officially reopened. New owner John Perdue was on...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy