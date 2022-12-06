Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden’s buzzer-beater provides ‘confidence booster’The LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
WSYX ABC6
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
WSYX ABC6
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
WSYX ABC6
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio measles cases surpass 60 on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus surpassed 60 on Thursday. Columbus Public Health reported 63 total cases with 25 hospitalizations from measles. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three cases are in partially vaccinated people. All 63 cases are among people under the age...
WSYX ABC6
59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
WSYX ABC6
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
WSYX ABC6
Experiencing the holidays around central Ohio from light displays to gift guides
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Experience Columbus is inviting visitors and locals alike to Holiday your Way in Columbus. Here to share some tips on how to enjoy the holiday season this year, from must-see light displays to can’t-miss holiday performances and special events is Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus!
WSYX ABC6
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
WSYX ABC6
Eastmoor Academy receives $10,000 grant to boost music education program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Eastmoor Academy received a financial boost to help keep the music alive within their hallways. Through a new program called "Band Together", the school received a $10,000 grant aimed to benefit its music education program. For students like Tyler Fugitt, music is an...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
WSYX ABC6
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended, former patients speak out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe has been in private practice in Ohio since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Dr. Grawe is better known to...
WSYX ABC6
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announces plans to retire at end of school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire at the end of the school year next summer, according to a statement just sent to media by the district. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023, after what...
WSYX ABC6
Substitute teacher charged, suspected of bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gun was found in a substitute teacher's purse while at a Hilliard elementary school on Friday. According to the Hilliard Division of Police, a handgun was found in a handbag that belonged to 45-year-old Cynthia Wingo. Police said Wingo taught at Norwich Elementary School...
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
