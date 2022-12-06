ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York

It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
BUFFALO, NY
tmpresale.com

Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password

The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
SALAMANCA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY

The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

