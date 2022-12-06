Read full article on original website
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Famous Hollywood Director Says He Wants to Get a Home in Buffalo
We all know the famous movie-making cities in the United States. New York City has to be number one, with others like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and even ones like New Orleans and Minneapolis being in contention. However, Buffalo is slowly but surely becoming a popular city to film movies...
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York
It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password
The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 9 - December 11
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are several family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo. After it was postponed due to weather last week, Buffalo Place and Bank on...
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
WEEKEND EVENT ROUNDUP: Tarot Reading, A Boy Band Christmas, The Thing, Three Ghosts, and a Visit with Santa
This week’s happenings are sure to “make the season bright.” A number of holiday themed events, as well as recommendations for those who want a break from the merrymaking are here for you in this week’s calendar. Tarot readings, a visit with Santa, and a Boyband Christmas are all coming to Buffalo this week. Check them out!
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY
The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
Has The Costco Warehouse Store Location In Amherst Been Canceled?
It feels like we've been talking about getting a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Western New York for years, but we still don't have one. Have the plans to bring a Costco to the area been scrapped?. Costco Wholesale was founded in Seattle, Washington on July 12, 1976. Costco Wholesale...
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby, taken to ECMC
The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at Public School 89 on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members.
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
