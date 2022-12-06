ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open

The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
Universal Studios Orlando Announces New Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced an all new attraction. At City Walk you can now ESCAPE into the movies like never before. Escaping is the mission, because their new attraction is Universal’s Great Movie Escape. But this is no ordinary escape room experience. You’ll find yourself in a secret genetics lab and use your wits to avoid becoming the prey in Jurassic World: Escape. Or stop Biff Tannen from sabotaging the timeline in Back to the Future: OUTATIME.
Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
Orlando makes list of best cities in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. — We all have different reasons why we love The City Beautiful and because of that, the 40th best city in the world goes to Orlando, according to a 2023 report. And Orlando was at the top of the list from all of Florida. Whether you're visiting...
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.

Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Orlando weather: Comfortable and warm before weekend cool front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 82 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: After a cool night, we will experience a mostly sunny and pleasant Friday. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
