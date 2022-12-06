Read full article on original website
allears.net
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
wild941.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces New Attraction
Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced an all new attraction. At City Walk you can now ESCAPE into the movies like never before. Escaping is the mission, because their new attraction is Universal’s Great Movie Escape. But this is no ordinary escape room experience. You’ll find yourself in a secret genetics lab and use your wits to avoid becoming the prey in Jurassic World: Escape. Or stop Biff Tannen from sabotaging the timeline in Back to the Future: OUTATIME.
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's hot and new restaurants of fall 2022, according to Yelp [PHOTOS]
It's been a year. Between the November election, larger national stories (pour one out for Roe) and even globally, you can't deny we are in dire need of some good news after 2022 promptly beat our asses. Luckily, there are plenty of new, good things to check out. Yelp has...
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
WESH
Orlando makes list of best cities in the world
ORLANDO, Fla. — We all have different reasons why we love The City Beautiful and because of that, the 40th best city in the world goes to Orlando, according to a 2023 report. And Orlando was at the top of the list from all of Florida. Whether you're visiting...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
wogx.com
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
SEE: World’s largest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
WESH
SpaceX launches satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX launch took off Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center. The OneWeb 1 mission left from Launch Complex 39A, and satellites were sent into low-Earth orbit. The first stage booster in the mission landed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Landing Zone...
wogx.com
FOX 35 Coffee Break: Foxtail Coffee in Winter Park
The FOX 35 team is at Foxtail Coffee in Winter Park buying viewers their first cup to start the day. But did you know you can also get a really good meal there?
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Comfortable and warm before weekend cool front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 82 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: After a cool night, we will experience a mostly sunny and pleasant Friday. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
