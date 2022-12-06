Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
bethesdamagazine.com
New school calendar passed unanimously by school board for fiscal 2024
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight presented her recommended 2023-24 school calendar to the Board of Education for approval today. The new calendar will include an increased focus on professional development for teachers while seeking to minimize students’ early release days, McKnight said. Douglas Hollis, Jr. and Dana Edwards from the...
fox5dc.com
Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board
Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
bethesdamagazine.com
High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection
Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
mymcmedia.org
Board of Education Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students will get a longer winter break and fewer half-days in the newly-approved 2023-2024 MCPS academic calendar. The MCPS Board of Education approved next year’s academic calendar during a board business meeting Tuesday. The 2023-2024 academic calendar featured a few changes from the 2022-2023...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
Community meeting held to discuss Gude property
DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — The Derwood community gathered at a meeting on Thursday night to discuss the future of the Gude mansion. The property was purchased by the Gude family in the 1920s. The family owned a successful nursery business. Currently, it is the home of The American Society of Plant Biologists. Last […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Responds to Accidental Discharge of BB Gun at Local Middle School on Thursday
A letter (available below) was sent home to the Silver Spring International Middle School community on Thursday, December 8th, detailing an incident involving a BB gun accidentally discharging and striking a student in the leg during the school day. According to the letter, a 7th grade student showed a BB...
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report
ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
Teacher turns in student found armed with ghost gun at high school in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a teacher caught him with a loaded ghost gun at a high school in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The teenage boy was found with the gun at Central High School located in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials said.
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations
Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
