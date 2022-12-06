Read full article on original website
3 nonpharmacologic treatment options for pain management
Dr Tamara Grubb, president-elect of the IVAPM, explains nonpharmacologic options for the multimodal approach to chronic and acute pain. Pain management is a hot topic in veterinary medicine, and the multimodal approach to treating chronic pain in pets involves both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic solutions. Tamara Grubb, DVM, PhD, DACVAA, and president-elect of the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management, examined nonpharmacologic treatment options in depth during her session at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California.1.
Repurposing old drugs for new cancer treatments
A boarded oncologist provides insight into how affordable, older medications can open the door to alternative options for managing these diseases. Treating our canine patients has become more expensive over the years, especially with new medications. Researchers have been evaluating older drugs and found that losartan and propranolol can have other uses.
Working between the brain and the mind
Veterinary collaboration can help determine whether a case is a neurological or behavioral condition. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. Determining whether a patient has a neurological or behavioral condition‑and which veterinary specialist to seek out with certain cases—can be a challenge. Using a series of video case studies, an interactive session at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, showed attendees how to use body language to better ascertain if a mind disorder or brain disfunction is affecting a patient.
3 Must-reads from the San Diego Fetch dvm360® Conference
Last weekend our unforgettable Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California took place. Whether you were there or couldn’t make this one, don’t worry! We have outlined 3 insightful articles recapping sessions led by our expert faculty. From Fear Free reimagined to the strides that can be...
The future is now with genetic testing
Dr Matthew McGlasson describes Basepaws' genetic testing kits and the role they play in offering today’s pet parents the individualized care they seek for their beloved animals. This content is sponsored by Basepaws. At the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Matthew McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer...
An approach to cutaneous mast cell tumors
Mast cell tumors occur due to an uncontrolled proliferation of malignant mast cells in various organs. Mainly seen in middle aged to older dogs, the approach to this cancer can often be challenging and confusing. Most patients present with a single cutaneous mass; however, this tumor can often have a variable appearance such as ulceration, inflammation, bruising in the form of petechiae and ecchymosis or edema, each of which can be minor or extensive. Some patients may have multiple masses all of which can have varied appearances also.
Raising the profile for more veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine doctors
Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVA, CCMT, a sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist, aimed to raise awareness for the role during a presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California. All doctors are specialists. They study medicine, they become experts on all aspects of the body...
First oral diabetes treatment for cats receives FDA approval
The bexagliflozin product (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first SGLT2 inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species. Officials with the FDA have approved the first oral new animal drug to improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin. Bexagliflozin tablets (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species.
Provide LOVE with end-of-life care
Dr Mary Gardner's tips on ensuring a compassionate end-of-life experience for pets and her inspiration for pursuing this commendable field. Veterinary professionals involved in end-of-life care handle the toughest, most emotional aspect of pet ownership. During her presentation at the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Mary Gardner, DVM, co-founder and chief information officer of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-home Euthanasia in Jupiter, Florida, shared simple advice for these fellow veterinary staff to follow: LOVE rules.1.
The benefits of the human-animal bond
Pet ownership equates to healthier humans and a stronger veterinary industry. For many, the companionship, comfort, joy, and responsibility of owning a pet are just some of the reasons why pet owners believe owning a pet is priceless. However, this enjoyment and the development of the human-pet bond is also meaningful to a person’s health and the pet industry.
