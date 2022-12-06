Read full article on original website
Related
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
Michael Learned Wanted To Quit At The Early Stages Of ‘The Waltons’
Olivia Walton, played by Michael Learned, was the mother of the Walton family. Viewers had gotten so accustomed to her playing the part that her absence left a vacuum in the show and the viewer’s expectations. The Waltons premiered in 1972, starring Learned and her co-stars Judy Norton, Richard Thomas, Mary Elizabeth McDonough, Ellen Corby, and the rest.
Busy Philipps Sets Comedic Shopping Special ‘Busy for the Holidays’ at QVC+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Busy Philipps will star in the upcoming special “Busy for the Holidays” on free platform QVC+. Part variety show and part shopping special, “Busy for the Holidays” premieres on Dec. 12 and is hosted by Philipps as she tries to help viewers overwhelmed by their holiday shopping who need a way to de-stress. She goes through the tips, tricks, hacks and snacks necessary to tackle holiday hurdles, offering everything from last-minute shopping advice to decorating tips for novices and pros to recipes for picky eaters. Additionally, Philipps will do a man-on-the-street segment, performing “Bad Gift Redemptions” where people receive name-brand...
Comments / 0