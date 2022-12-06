LINCOLN — Taylorville took the small trek up to Lincoln on Tuesday, Dec 6. The boys basketball match featured two Apollo teams on opposite ends of the conference. The Railsplitters had no problem taking the game from the Tornadoes, 61-28. Will Bitschenauer lead his team in points with 13. He was the only player in Purple and Gold to reach double digit points on Tuesday. He finished 5/13 shooting, snagged two rebounds and stole the ball once.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO