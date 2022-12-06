Read full article on original website
Lincoln too much for Taylorville girls
TAYLORVILLE — THS sophomore Addison Tarr is challenged by Lincoln’s point guard, Becca Heitzig, as she makes her way toward the Taylorville basket. Tarr finished the Apollo conference game with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. Lucas Domonousky. TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville hosted the Lincoln girls...
Tornado boys fall to Railsplitters
LINCOLN — Taylorville took the small trek up to Lincoln on Tuesday, Dec 6. The boys basketball match featured two Apollo teams on opposite ends of the conference. The Railsplitters had no problem taking the game from the Tornadoes, 61-28. Will Bitschenauer lead his team in points with 13. He was the only player in Purple and Gold to reach double digit points on Tuesday. He finished 5/13 shooting, snagged two rebounds and stole the ball once.
Panthers outlast Bulldogs, 79-77, 2OT
PANA — Panther guard Anna Beyers brings the ball down the court while Head Coach Jan Braden watches on. The Pana senior finished Thursday’s conference match with 24 points. Lucas Domonousky / Breeze-Courier Photo. (PANA) — On their home floor Thursday night, the Pana Panthers and visiting Staunton...
T-Town takes contest from Pana
(TEUTOPOLIS) — The Pana Panthers girls basketball team suffered its second straight loss, a 48-36 decision at non- conference foe Teutopolis on Monday night. Pana was led in scoring by Anna Beyers who put in 16 points, a dozen of them coming in the first half. Senior guard Kaylee...
Taylorville Council honors students
(TAYLORVILLE) — The Taylorville City Council honored several students in the Taylorville School District for their accomplishments during their Monday night meeting. In the top photo, Mayor Bruce Barry, right, awards Taylorville Junior High School student Liam Bettis, left, for finishing third in the IESA Class 3A State Cross County Meet. In the bottom photo, these students earned All-State honors in the Illinois Music Education Association. From left are,Jay Bliler, jazz piano; Ercia Edwards, flute; Mylie Corso, oboe; Kai Albright, jazz baritone saxophone; and Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry.
Southern Belle Florist
Public notice is hereby given that on December 6th, A.D. 2022, a certificate was filed in the Office of the County Clerk of CHRISTIAN, Illinois, setting forth the names and post-office addresses of all the persons owning, conducting, and transacting the business known as SOUTHERN BELLE FLORIST located at 321 N. Madison St., Taylorville, IL 62568.
Kroger makes it official: Store reopening
TAYLORVILLE — Kroger Central Division announces its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of the month. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered its closure July 29th due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. Since then, state-approved and licensed professionals have made the desired repairs, and extensive testing confirms the store can be readied to serve customers again.
IEPA, AG removes Kroger seal order
(SPRINGFIELD) — The Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) have announced the seal order at the Taylorville Kroger store, 201 E. Bidwell St., has been removed. A press release announcing the removal was sent to the Breeze-Courier on Wednesday. The actual order was rescinded on Monday, Dec. 6.
