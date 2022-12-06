ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Full Interview: Dr. Talisa Dixon announces retirement from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today housing market

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive Donate Toys this Saturday. We are now just days away from the big Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. The big day is this Saturday at CAS. The folks working to give children throughout central Ohio a magical Christmas have been busy sorting some of those gifts that have already been collected.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced Thursday afternoon she would retire from the district, after a tenure defined by remote learning amid the pandemic and a brief teachers’ labor strike.  In Dixon’s first interview since her statement Thursday, she told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall on Friday morning that the decision […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One year later, still no arrests in Kodiak Drive killing of two children

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Twenty-seven apply to fill open Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 25 candidates are applying to fill a vacant seat on the Columbus City Council. Twenty-seven individuals filed their resumed with the Columbus City Clerk by Friday’s noon deadline to be considered for the vacancy on the Columbus City Council, the council announced Friday. The spot opened when Council President […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man dies after being hit by a pickup truck near Waverly

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man has died Wednesday morning after being struck by a car south of Waverly in Pike County. The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:19 a.m., 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart of Columbus was walking southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 104 near Waverly. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Interim superintendent named for Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One day after the Columbus City Schools superintendent announced her retirement, the district’s board of education announced Friday it has chosen an interim replacement. Angela Chapman, the district’s current Chief of Transformation and Leadership, will take over as interim superintendent beginning Jan. 1 of the new year, according to the board. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced 6-to-9 years for vehicular homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced six to nine years for aggravated vehicular homicide for a fatal crash that took place in the west side of Columbus, said a release by the office of Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. On March 20, 2020, Jhuante Burton, 37, was driving westbound on West […]
COLUMBUS, OH

