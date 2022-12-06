Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Panthers outlast Bulldogs, 79-77, 2OT
PANA — Panther guard Anna Beyers brings the ball down the court while Head Coach Jan Braden watches on. The Pana senior finished Thursday’s conference match with 24 points. Lucas Domonousky / Breeze-Courier Photo. (PANA) — On their home floor Thursday night, the Pana Panthers and visiting Staunton...
Breeze-Courier
Lincoln too much for Taylorville girls
TAYLORVILLE — THS sophomore Addison Tarr is challenged by Lincoln’s point guard, Becca Heitzig, as she makes her way toward the Taylorville basket. Tarr finished the Apollo conference game with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. Lucas Domonousky. TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville hosted the Lincoln girls...
Breeze-Courier
Tornado boys fall to Railsplitters
LINCOLN — Taylorville took the small trek up to Lincoln on Tuesday, Dec 6. The boys basketball match featured two Apollo teams on opposite ends of the conference. The Railsplitters had no problem taking the game from the Tornadoes, 61-28. Will Bitschenauer lead his team in points with 13. He was the only player in Purple and Gold to reach double digit points on Tuesday. He finished 5/13 shooting, snagged two rebounds and stole the ball once.
Breeze-Courier
Pana falls to rival Shelbyville
(SHELBYVILLE) — An offensive explosion in which the Shelbyville Rams scored a dozen 3-point baskets and five players finished in double figures to smoke rival Pana, 71-39, in a non- conference game Tuesday night. Drake McDonald led the barrage with 16 points and Chase Wells and Jack Jackson each...
Breeze-Courier
T-Town takes contest from Pana
(TEUTOPOLIS) — The Pana Panthers girls basketball team suffered its second straight loss, a 48-36 decision at non- conference foe Teutopolis on Monday night. Pana was led in scoring by Anna Beyers who put in 16 points, a dozen of them coming in the first half. Senior guard Kaylee...
Breeze-Courier
Southern Belle Florist
Public notice is hereby given that on December 6th, A.D. 2022, a certificate was filed in the Office of the County Clerk of CHRISTIAN, Illinois, setting forth the names and post-office addresses of all the persons owning, conducting, and transacting the business known as SOUTHERN BELLE FLORIST located at 321 N. Madison St., Taylorville, IL 62568.
Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night. A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.
advantagenews.com
Boil order for all of Carlinville
City officials said Friday morning that two water main breaks have drained the water tower, so there will be low water pressure across Carlinville until repairs can be made. The entire Carlinville community is under a boil order for drinking water until further notice. The Big Z was told the...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
advantagenews.com
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Nathan C. Perry of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to IDOC for 18 months. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old William R. Allen of Springfield for an Effingham County FTA...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022
A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Breeze-Courier
Kroger makes it official: Store reopening
TAYLORVILLE — Kroger Central Division announces its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of the month. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered its closure July 29th due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. Since then, state-approved and licensed professionals have made the desired repairs, and extensive testing confirms the store can be readied to serve customers again.
