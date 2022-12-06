Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking
While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done
Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Showing Interest in Team’s Offseason
He likes to know what moves are being made for his club.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Dodgers News: LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, and fans are somewhere between "meh" and pitchforks.
Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market
The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
CBS Sports
MLB Winter Meetings: Six takeaways as Aaron Judge stays put, Phillies and Mets make noise, Red Sox fall short
The biggest event of MLB's offseason is freshly behind us, and it's time to take stock of all that happened. The latest major checkpoint of the MLB offseason is freshly behind us. The Royal We speak of the recently concluded Winter Meetings in San Diego. Teams, agents, and some prominent players available for hire joined the annual hootenanny, and as is typically the case some major pairings came out of it. Yes, major free agents and rumored trade targets like Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodón and Sean Murphy remain available, but thanks to the Winter Meetings a number of notable names are now off the board.
Shaikin: Dodgers' payroll could be affected by Trevor Bauer decision
Trevor Bauer remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2023, and that could affect the players they can sign during the free-agency period.
Padres considering Carlos Correa amid Xander Bogaerts-Red Sox link
Carlos Correa is reportedly receiving plenty of interest in MLB free agency. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants are potential suitors for the star shortstop. However, Rosenthal adds that the San Diego Padres cannot be dismissed since Xander Bogaerts is in talks about a reunion with the Boston Red Sox.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Part of LA's Offseason Plan
The Dodgers needs this offseason only continue to pile up
Recapping who Dodgers gained and lost in Rule 5 Draft
The Rule 5 Draft quickly came and went on the final day of the Winter Meetings. Wednesday was largely uneventful outside of the San Diego Padres striking at the buzzer to sign Xander Bogaerts, so, as you can imagine, the Rule 5 Draft didn’t exactly break barriers. In the...
