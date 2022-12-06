ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick Compliments Cardinals Offense

The Arizona Cardinals have been lacking in nearly every phase of their play, but perhaps the most disappointing has been their offense. Don't tell New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that. Captained by Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's offense hasn't quite gotten their feet settled with all the weapons at their...
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Shows Admiration for Bill Belichick

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, much like any other admirer of football, has a massive respect for the accomplishments New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has seen during his reign in the NFL. It's a laundry list of championships and records that already has Canton working on his bronze...
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Voting Results

The NFL provided an update on the fan voting for the Pro Bowl. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is leading the charge with 138,390 votes. Tagovailoa is having a strong season in Miami, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 2,859 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Clearly, fans are...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady, Prominent Coach

On Monday, "retired" NFL head coach Sean Payton was a special guest on Tom Brady's Lets' Go! podcast. Payton hinted at a return to the coaching ranks "sooner than later" and joked with Brady about not wanting to get "another team in trouble." Of course, this appearance has sparked speculation...
overtimeheroics.net

Overtime Heroics NFL Hot Seat Report

Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Frank Reich/Indianapolis Colts- Replaced by Jeff Saturday (Staff Consultant) Not sure anyone thought Kingsbury would survive the bye this week. But he is still employed, and they have a big game this week on Monday Night Football against New England in Foxborough. A must win for both teams this week. With a sputtering 24th ranked offense, Kingsbury will need to finish strong with the team already eliminated from a playoff berth. The extension Kliff and GM Steve Keim will be in focus as the owner will need to make a final decision on both.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy