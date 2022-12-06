ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers thankful to have star guard James Harden back in the lineup

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBq10_0jZCOoB700
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers pieced some lineups together on the offensive end while playing without James Harden due to a foot injury. But they struggled to find a consistent offense. A lot of credit goes to Shake Milton for the way he played, but he’s not Harden.

The Beard returned to the lineup on Monday, but the Sixers fell to the Houston Rockets, 132-123, in double overtime to end an ugly 0-3 road trip. Harden had seven assists and the offense was flowing, at least in the early going.

“We need it,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters before the contest. “Our passing and our ball-handling has been limited. Let’s just be honest there and we’re probably the only team in the NBA without a true point guard, but James is as close to that as we have. Especially, with his ability to see the floor and pass.”

After the game, Rivers believed Harden looked good in the loss. That is why, despite missing 14 games, he played 38 minutes on Monday.

“He looked fine,” Rivers added. “That’s why we left him in. We kept checking. The game, I was surprised, it was not played at a very high pace. We thought it would be more of this, and it wasn’t so we decided to keep them on the floor.”

Now, Harden will have three days before the Sixers kick off a seven-game homestand on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.



 

