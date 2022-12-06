Read full article on original website
Allison Wallach Promoted to Fox Entertainment President of Unscripted
Allison Wallach has been upped to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, effective immediately, following the vacancy left by Rob Wade, who was tapped as CEO in October. Wallach most recently served as executive vice president and head of Fox Entertainment’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. As a...
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith Slavery Saga Challenges Audiences With Grueling Cruelty
The script focuses on the physical and spiritual brutality endured by Smith's real-life character without addressing the man's actual humanity
Kristen Stewart Named International Jury President for 2023 Berlin International Film Festival
"Shes one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation," festival directors said in their release
Gordon Smith to Adapt Remo Williams Series ‘The Destroyer’ for Sony Television
Remo Williams is finally coming to television. Sony Television Studios has acquired the rights to the mega-selling pulp series “The Destroyer” for development as a live-action series and has set “Better Call Saul” writer-producer Gordon Smith to write and executive produce, the company announced on Tuesday.
‘Branson’ Director Reveals Billionaire Initially Opposed Including His Would-Be Posthumous Farewell Video in the HBO Docuseries
A recording of Richard Branson 16 days before hes scheduled to travel into space opens the show
‘Live Action Shorts Showcase’ Directors on Breaking Harmful Hollywood Clichés Through Representation
TheWrap Screening Series: "Catching Spirits" director Vanessa Beletic says Hollywood has done a "great disservice to the Haitian community"
‘Darby and the Dead’ Director Silas Howard and Star Nicole Maines Took Full Advantage of ‘a Window of Representation’ for Trans People (Video)
"We are both in positions where we can make that decision for representation. And we can make that push," Maines told TheWrap
Warner Bros. Discovery Shakeup Continues: Top Networks Group Execs Nancy Daniels, Jane Latman Are Out
Other affected executives include Travel Channel's Matt Butler and Discovery and Turner Networks' Scott Lewers
‘Ajoomma’ Filmmaker Shuming He on His Personal First Feature and Why It Had to Be Set in South Korea (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The writer/director of the Singaporean/South Korean film also talks challenge of financing story focused on a middle aged woman
Jon Adler to Exit as CNN SVP of Original Series
CNN’s senior vice president of original series program development, Jon Adler, is exiting the cable news network by the end of the year. The news comes after the media company announced it would be pulling back on original series and documentary content commissioned by outside partners. Adler, who has...
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)
In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
