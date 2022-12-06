ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Wallach Promoted to Fox Entertainment President of Unscripted

Allison Wallach has been upped to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, effective immediately, following the vacancy left by Rob Wade, who was tapped as CEO in October. Wallach most recently served as executive vice president and head of Fox Entertainment’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. As a...
Jon Adler to Exit as CNN SVP of Original Series

CNN’s senior vice president of original series program development, Jon Adler, is exiting the cable news network by the end of the year. The news comes after the media company announced it would be pulling back on original series and documentary content commissioned by outside partners. Adler, who has...
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
