When navigating through “dark night instrument meteorological conditions” (or fog), as described by the National Transportation Safety Board, pilots are instructed to fly by reference, rather than visuals. On the evening of Nov. 27, under the above conditions, a Mooney M20J collided into the Pepco power lines off Rothbury Drive, Gaithersburg at around 5:40 p.m., after the pilot struggled to locate the Montgomery County Airpark.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO