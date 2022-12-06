Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Morocco fans ready for quarter final with backing from Africa and Arab world
RABAT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moroccan football fans were gathering with friends and family on Saturday to watch their team's World Cup quarter final against Portugal, holding the torch as the last African or Arab country left in the tournament.
Morocco v Portugal: World Cup 2022 quarter-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Portugal build on their rout of Switzerland or will Morocco make history? Find out with Barry Glendenning
Post Register
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Tens of thousands descend on Bangladesh capital for massive rally calling on PM to quit
Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh‘s main opposition party arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to stage a rally to demand prime minister Sheikh Hasina‘s resignation.Chants of “Down with Hasina” and “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief” reverberated in the capital’s Golapbagh sports ground as supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, raised demands of installing a caretaker government before the next general election to be held in 2024.Seven BNP lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from parliament.Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for...
Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Portugal for the second straight game at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco for the quarterfinals match on Saturday after being dropped for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut
Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, famed American soccer journalist, died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at age 48, his brother believes he was killed and is pleading for help.
Comments / 0