Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Independent

Tens of thousands descend on Bangladesh capital for massive rally calling on PM to quit

Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh‘s main opposition party arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to stage a rally to demand prime minister Sheikh Hasina‘s resignation.Chants of “Down with Hasina” and “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief” reverberated in the capital’s Golapbagh sports ground as supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, raised demands of installing a caretaker government before the next general election to be held in 2024.Seven BNP lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from parliament.Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for...
WGAU

Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Portugal for the second straight game at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco for the quarterfinals match on Saturday after being dropped for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut

Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...

