Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Singer-songwriter and Guitarist Danielia Cotton Returns to the Hopewell Theater With Her “Home For The Holidays” Show Dec. 17
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Danielia Cotton is returning to her hometown of Hopewell, New Jersey for the holiday season with a concert at the Hopewell Theater Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. With her big and bold vocals, Cotton has been compared to such iconic artists as Lenny Kravitz, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. She has carved out a niche in the music industry with her own unique soulful-rock sound and uncompromising artistry, having shared the stage with the likes of Robert Cray, Bon Jovi and Gregg Allman.
NJPAC’s Kwanzaa Festival Celebrates Unity and Culture With Arts and New Community Partners
When Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center opens its doors on Dec. 17 for the annual Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, the gathering will mark a kind of homecoming. The free event, at the heart of NJPAC’s community programming for more than a decade, will take place in person for the first time since 2019. This is also the first time that NJPAC will partner with several of its neighbors to present the festival, including The Newark Museum of Art, Newark Arts, Newark Symphony Hall and the Newark Public Library, as well as the City of Newark. This is a partnership that Eyesha Marable, NJPAC’s assistant vice president for community engagement, calls “the fruit of our labors.”
Carteret High School Choir to join Foreigner Tribute Band in Concert
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Carteret High School Choir, led by Mr. Kason Jackson, will perform with the nation’s leading Foreigner tribute, Double Vision – The Foreigner Experience at Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm. The music of Foreigner defined a generation. With...
Madison Public Theatre Stages "A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular" Holiday Concert on Saturday
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Madison Public Theatre presents a festive holiday fundraiser, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular,” on Saturday, December 10th. This is a family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway performers, as well as singers, dancers, actors and musicians from their extraordinarily talented community. Shows take place at 3:00pm & 7:00pm at Madison Junior School.
NJPAC receives $25,000 Donation From MAC Cosmetics on behalf of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston
(NEWARK, NJ) -- In celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and boundary-breaking career, M·A·C Cosmetics presented a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to ensure the next generation of music icons have exposure and access to music education programs. This generous donation was made possible...
NJPAC presents a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm. The singers bring their unique stylings to the Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.
NJPAC presents a Nutcracker Weekend Dec. 17-18
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a Nutcracker Weekend with The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Saturday December 17 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's performance of The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm. Both shows take place in Prudential Hall.
Final Weekend of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition at Centenary Stage
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition, is headed into its final weekend of performances. Final performances will run December 8-11 in the Sitnik Theatre. Centenary University’s Theatre Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega, will be having a free Winter Cabaret in the lobby of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 6:00pm. Finally, CSC will be having Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances on December 10 and 11.
The Newton Theatre presents Spyro Gyra
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Spyro Gyra on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:00pm. The multiple Grammy award-winning jazz fusion band has sold over ten million albums worldwide since the 70s. The Jazz giants have led the charge with their breakthrough Morning Dance album. They have had continued success with 29 studio albums, two live albums, and three compilation albums, marking their place in history as one of the world’s great jazz fusion bands.
NJPAC presents a night of Italian Comedy with Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of comedy, Eric D’Alessandro (“Mask Off Remix – Walmart Diss”) and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00pm in Prudential Hall. The Goodfellas...
Carteret PAC Announces Central Jersey Marquee Awards For Middlesex County High School Musical Theater
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center has announced the inaugural Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards, Honoring Excellence in Middlesex County High School Musical Theater. The Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the new URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (Carteret PAC).
PHOTOS from "The Nutcracker Rocks" at Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) is presenting The Nutcracker Rocks through December 11th. The Nutcracker ROCKS follows a bored, teen Clara, who must endure her family's posh holiday party on the Upper East Side until her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer arrives. Uncle Drosselmeyer shakes things up at the distinguished Manhattan party when he shows up transporting Clara to a magic land—the Jersey Shore—where the traditional Land of Sweets is instead a candy shop in Asbury Park. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
New Jersey Repertory Company presents "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) presents “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. The production runs from January 12 through February 12, 2023. Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up.
State Theatre presents "The Nutcracker" with American Repertory Ballet
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) --State Theatre New Jersey presents The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for five performances from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18. ARB brings the beloved classic Nutcracker to the stage with Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score played by the American Repertory Ballet Orchestra led by Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor Kenneth Bean and accompanied by the Princeton Girlchoir.
Mercer County Community College Music Department Presents Free Winter Concerts
The Mercer County Community College Jazz Band, directed by Scott Hornick, has been performing at area malls during the 2022 holiday season. This year’s Jazz Ensemble features Very Thompson and Matt Gargiullo on vibraphone, Jalen Johnson on trombone, Alina Mastrangeli on clarinet, Kayla Hawkins on flute, David Meriney on drums, Harrison Silverman on ukulele, Kyrie miller on guitar, Eddie Berkeyheiser on keyboard, CiCi Corriveau on keyboard, Maho Kurisu vocals and keyboard and Camryn LeCain, Ave Corbitt, Isabel Pluchino and Harrison Silverman vocals. Photo credit: Marcya Roberts.
REVIEW: "The Sound of Music" at Paper Mill Playhouse
An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story---based on real people and events---follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
Luna Stage presents a reading of "Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM"
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage presents a reading of Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM on Monday, December 12th at 7:00pm. The play was written by Brandon Monokian and the reading is directed by Jen Rowe. Tickets are free; reservations are recommended.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Schedule and Lineups
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Light of Day Foundation has announced WinterFest 2023, the annual music festival taking place January 7-20 in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, New York City and Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased for all shows individually, including Bob’s Birthday Bash (events in Montclair, New York City...
RescuePoetix Hosts Poems of Gratitude and Hope on Dec. 13th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City's 2020-2022 Poet Laureate, Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix hosts Poems of Gratitude, featuring creatives Renes "Pudge" Cruz (Jersey City NJ) and Lisa "Rubi G" Ventura (Washington Heights NY/Central NJ) in an environment that is conducive to creativity and culture, share their experiences through workshop prompts, participant engagement, poetry, spoken word performances. Poems of Gratitude and Hope is on Tuesday, December 13, from 6:30pm – 8:30pm and will be taking place at Jersey City City Hall 280 Grove St, 2nd Fl, Jersey City, NJ.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0