Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
NBC4 Columbus
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving. ‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent …. ‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 12.09.2022.
Pickerington Central head football coach to retire
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The head coach of Pickerington Central High School’s football team is retiring. Jay Sharrett confirmed to NBC4 he is retiring as the Tigers’ head coach. Sharrett led Pickerington Central throughout the past 20 seasons and earned more than 200 career wins and two Division I State Championships, one in 2017 and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting
Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher …. Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher …. Gun found at Hilliard school...
Holden’s buzzer-beater lifts OSU over Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over visiting Rutgers on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce […]
Twenty-seven apply to fill open Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 25 candidates are applying to fill a vacant seat on the Columbus City Council. Twenty-seven individuals filed their resumed with the Columbus City Clerk by Friday’s noon deadline to be considered for the vacancy on the Columbus City Council, the council announced Friday. The spot opened when Council President […]
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper bringing “The World Tour” to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — School’s Out next August, which means Alice Cooper is on tour and he’s coming to Columbus. Ohio Stadium will host a hair-banging concert when Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and special guest Alice Cooper perform in Columbus as part of “The World Tour” in 2023. The trio finished The Stadium Tour in […]
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4’s latest episode of ‘The Conversation’ examines diversity, equity and inclusion in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 aired the latest episode of “The Conversation” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The program was an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in central Ohio hosted by NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Jennifer Bullock. On the episode of “The Conversation,” NBC4...
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue just after 4 a.m. after reports that multiple shots were fired. At the […]
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today housing market
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive Donate Toys this Saturday. We are now just days away from the big Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. The big day is this Saturday at CAS. The folks working to give children throughout central Ohio a magical Christmas have been busy sorting some of those gifts that have already been collected.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Ohio State president’s resignation follows a year of Big Ten departures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson’s announcement of an early departure from her post struck some students, faculty, and community members as unexpected. But she wasn’t the first university president to abandon the position; rather, Johnson’s pending resignation follows a trend of top administrators across the country who recently have […]
Parents, teachers’ union react to Columbus City Schools superintendent’s retirement announcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of students, their parents, and educators are now wondering who the next superintendent of Columbus City Schools will be after Talisa Dixon, superintendent of the state’s largest school district, announced Thursday she would retire at the end of the school year. “I wish all the happiness in the […]
Two dead after being shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
Comments / 0