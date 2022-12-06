ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington Central head football coach to retire

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The head coach of Pickerington Central High School’s football team is retiring. Jay Sharrett confirmed to NBC4 he is retiring as the Tigers’ head coach. Sharrett led Pickerington Central throughout the past 20 seasons and earned more than 200 career wins and two Division I State Championships, one in 2017 and […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting

Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher …. Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher …. Gun found at Hilliard school...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Holden’s buzzer-beater lifts OSU over Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over visiting Rutgers on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Twenty-seven apply to fill open Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 25 candidates are applying to fill a vacant seat on the Columbus City Council. Twenty-seven individuals filed their resumed with the Columbus City Clerk by Friday’s noon deadline to be considered for the vacancy on the Columbus City Council, the council announced Friday. The spot opened when Council President […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue just after 4 a.m. after reports that multiple shots were fired. At the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today housing market

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive Donate Toys this Saturday. We are now just days away from the big Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. The big day is this Saturday at CAS. The folks working to give children throughout central Ohio a magical Christmas have been busy sorting some of those gifts that have already been collected.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State president’s resignation follows a year of Big Ten departures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson’s announcement of an early departure from her post struck some students, faculty, and community members as unexpected. But she wasn’t the first university president to abandon the position; rather, Johnson’s pending resignation follows a trend of top administrators across the country who recently have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy