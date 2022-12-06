Editor: I love the Lovettsville Library for so many reasons. The outstanding staff could teach the world the meaning of the word “service.”. I remember a man stopped by who was having trouble understanding income tax matters and was very grateful when a librarian directed him to useful information services. Many librarians would have considered income taxes to be way beyond a library’s mission, but my library generously gives community service, which makes it a very unique and a very special library.

LOVETTSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO