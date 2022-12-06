Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Town Holiday Celebrations Continue
Last weekend featured a host of tree lightings and other holiday season kickoffs but the festivities continue around Loudoun this weekend. Leesburg: Crowds will return to downtown Leesburg this weekend when the Tally Ho Theater hosts three-sold out concerts by the all-star Jingle Jam Band, and crowds will line King Street for Saturday night’s holiday parade, starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will flock to the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center for the annual Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show. For details, go to leesburgva.gov/holidaysinleesburg.
loudounnow.com
Venkatchalam Announces Little River Board of Supervisors Run
Ram Venkatchalam has announced he will run for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors in the newly created Little River District. He will seek the Republican nomination. “The first supervisor from Little River should be representative not only of the district, but also of the growing diversity of Loudoun County itself, and I am that candidate,” Venkatchalam stated.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Launch School Segregation Impact Study, Reconciliation Work
County supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 6 voted to launch a two-year project to study the impacts today of Loudoun’s long history of school segregation and consider options for reconciliation. The vote gives shape to an initiative launched in September 2021, when supervisors voted to work with the School Board...
loudounnow.com
Community Foundation Awards $350K Affordable Housing Grant
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties and its donor-advised fund, the Loudoun Community Cabinet, have announced a $350,000 grant to Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing to support the development of a new workforce housing project to be developed in Loudoun County. In April, the Loudoun Community Cabinet...
loudounnow.com
‘I Think The Board Was Misled’: Morse Speaks Out After Loudoun Superintendent Firing
The Loudoun County School Board voted Thursday night to appoint Chief of Staff Dan Smith as interim superintendent during a 15-minute meeting with no public discussion. After the meeting, Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) spoke publicly about Tuesday night’s firing of Superintendent Scott Ziegler for the first time, saying “I think the board was misled.” Morse said he felt like the Board didn’t have all the necessary information it needed about the sexual assault case to manage the division.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Patricia Ott, Lovettsville
Editor: I love the Lovettsville Library for so many reasons. The outstanding staff could teach the world the meaning of the word “service.”. I remember a man stopped by who was having trouble understanding income tax matters and was very grateful when a librarian directed him to useful information services. Many librarians would have considered income taxes to be way beyond a library’s mission, but my library generously gives community service, which makes it a very unique and a very special library.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls Launches New Survey
The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls is seeking responses to the Voices of Loudoun Women Pulse Survey. The estimated five-minute survey is 14 questions long. The commission periodically conducts surveys to identify and monitor issues impacting women in Loudoun. The responses inform the commission’s work and are shared in published reports.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ronald M Hawes, Lovettsville
How is it that Ziegler can be fired (immediately) (without cause) and be paid his full salary, plus raise $ 28,000.00 (given after incident occurred) with annual vehicle allowances, health benefits, and retirement benefits. A resident was arrested for standing up for his right to know what happened to his...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Special Grand Jury Report: The Recommendations
Following its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools sexual assault scandal, the special grand jury made eight recommendations based on its findings:. Increase transparency and foster better communication. The report recommends the school division include as much information as reasonably possible when informing the public about significant events...
