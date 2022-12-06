ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IF58D_0jZCNWCi00
(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed.

According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” Kirstie Alley’s children shared in a statement. The statement was posted on the actress’ Instagram.

Known for her role as Rebecca Howe on NBC’s Cheers, Kirstie Alley also took on other well-known TV roles. Including Veronica’s Closet (1997-2000), Fat Actress (2005), Kirstie (2013-2014), and Scream Queens (2015-2016). During her time on Cheers, Alley won a 1991 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for the CBS drama David’s Mother.

She had teamed up with John Travolta for Look Who’s Talking and its sequel. In 2010, she collaborated with A&E for the reality series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life. She then appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2011. Months before her death, Kirstie Alley appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer’s seventh season.

Among those who mourn the loss of Kirstie Alley were Jamie Lee Curtis, Tim Allen, Travolta, Steven, Kelsey Grammar, Ted Danson, and Rhea Perlman.

John Travolta Mourns the Loss of His ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley

As the world reacts to the news about Kirstie Alley’s sudden passing, John Travolta took to Instagram to share a special tribute to his Look Who’s Talking co-star and friend.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

During her time on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018, Kirstie Alley spoke about her relationship with Travolta and how she almost ran off and married him. “I did love him,” she admitted. “I still love him. If I hadn’t been married, I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve benign an airplane because he has his own plane.”

Kirstie Alley also explained that it took her years to not look at Travolta as a romantic interest. She also dubbed him the greatest love of her life. She then said that not sleeping with him was the hardest thing she had ever done. “[It was] the hardest decision I’ve ever made because I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together. It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband.”

Robert Desjarlais
2d ago

Rest In Peace beautiful lady!🌷💐🌹🙏🌹❤️❤️💐🌷💐❤️❤️💐🌈☮️🙏The Holy Spirits awaits you and are for your kindness to everyone you have met!Peace and love 💐❤️❤️🙏🌷🌹❤️❤️💐☮️🌈👍

Rita Bridges
2d ago

Such a star actress! Loved watching her in whatever TV show or movie she was in. Such a talent!!! Rest In Peace beautiful lady! Gone way to soon! Heaven gained another Angel.

PeopleAreIntolerant
2d ago

and Star Trek II. yes, I'm showing my geeky side. I liked Veronica's Closet and both Look Who's Talking movies. Cheers... I'll always think that Sam and Diane should've gotten together, sorry Rebecca.

