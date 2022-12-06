Read full article on original website
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
2urbangirls.com
Lynwood Unified to address racial tension on its high school campus
LYNWOOD, Calif. – The Lynwood Unified School District (LUSD) will hold a school-wide assembly and parent meetings today to address anti-Black graffiti found in the bathroom on one of its high school campuses. School board member Gary Hardie Jr. took to social media to address the issue head-on. Lynwood...
Where is Kevin de León?
Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Announces Her 100-Day Transition Team
Those on the team include labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former California Governor Gray Davis.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
pasadenanow.com
Commission Recommends Former Mayor’s Picture be Removed From City Hall for Part in Racist Campaign
The Human Relations Commission voted to recommend the City Council remove the portrait of a former mayor that led a racist campaign in the 1940s information designed to keep minorities from owning homes in the city. The Commission also recommended the City Council strip a former lawyer of a prestigious...
Is Airbnb’s New Push To Expand Short-Term Rentals Enough for Hosts To Combat LA’s City Policy?
L.A.’s lax enforcement of Airbnbs has led to an surge of illegal short-term rentals — even four years after the city passed a regulation to crack down on such practices. But what if hosts lived in a building that welcomed Airbnb guests and short-term rentals?. That’s the idea...
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas to receive salary, benefits again as he faces corruption trial
The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to reinstate salary and benefits for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had those items revoked in 2021 after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.
BET
Interview: Regina King & Wells Fargo Donates $1M To Kollab Youth, Talks Netflix Biopic ‘Shirley’
Actress Regina King is giving back to her hometown of Los Angeles in a major way. King has partnered with Wells Fargo & Company to donate an additional $1 million to Kollab Youth with the hopes to inspire more youth of color when it comes to positive financial health. Kollab...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
ladowntownnews.com
Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak
In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
247Sports
USC football offers Southeastern Louisiana cornerback transfer A'Zyrian Alexander
USC football continued the defensive push in the NCAA Transfer Portal with an offer to FCS transfer and Southeastern Louisiana cornerback A'Zyrian Alexander on Thursday. Alexander is the second official cornerback offer out of the portal for the Trojans, joining Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson. He's also picked up offers from Marshall, Houston, Georgia State University, West Virginia, Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Alexander, who also goes by Zy, has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to “hold” off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. The location of the proposed development is 3209 W. Imperial Hwy in Council District 4. The...
Eater
World-Famous Fried Chicken Champ Willie Mae’s Has Arrived in Venice
The Willie Mae’s wait is over, Los Angeles. The first full-fledged, not-in-New-Orleans restaurant from the famous James Beard Award-winning family has arrived in Venice, meaning that — starting tomorrow — some of America’s best fried chicken is right here. Willie Mae’s is a cultural institution for...
D.J. Lagway college commitment: How to watch; Will it be Florida or USC?
>>> UPDATE: D.J. Lagway commits to Florida Gators on national television Willis (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway, the nation's No. 2 signal-caller and No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2024, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer ...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter
LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a 22-year-old man was charged today with killing his 1-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. “The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything....
247Sports
USC football offers Georgia State outside linebacker transfer Jamil Muhammad
Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made another defensive portal offer on Wednesday to Georgia State outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad. Muhammad is the second portal offer of Wednesday along with Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. Muhammad has also picked up offers from James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
AP names Player of the Year for 2022 college football season
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Thursday, becoming the Trojans’ 1st winner of the award since 2005 after his dazzling debut season. Williams received 32 of 46 1st-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters...
