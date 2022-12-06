ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APSU hosts two commencement ceremonies Dec. 10

By Marissa England, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
Austin Peay recently announced that it will be hosting two commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9.

Graduates and undergraduates will walk the stage from the College of Arts and Letters, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and College of Business at 10 a.m.

The Eriksson College of Education and College of STEM will follow at 2 p.m., as well as any Associate of Science or Bachelor of Science in General Studies recipients.

Both ceremonies will be live casted for free, and will appear within 24 hours of the ceremonies on the commencement website, http://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php.

