ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

UT releases fall commencement details, Bill Haslam named keynote speaker

On Friday, Dec. 16, approximately 1,363 students will graduate in two commencements in Thompson-Boling Arena, one for undergraduates at 9 a.m. and the other a graduate hooding ceremony at 3 p.m. Former Tennessee governor and businessman Bill Haslam will address around 1,006 undergraduates as keynote speaker. Haslam, a Republican, served...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Letter from the Editor: Welcome to The University of Business, Knoxville

What’s the story of fall 2022 at UT? Here’s a pitch: this fall, for the first time, more freshmen were accepted into the Haslam College of Business than into the College of Arts and Sciences. Haslam accepted 1,966 freshmen across its 10 majors, according to data from UT’s Office of Institutional Research and Assessment. Arts and Sciences accepted 1,747 freshmen across its 41 majors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TSSAA clears way for high school athletes to capitalize on NIL deals

The organization that oversees Tennessee high school sports cleared the way Thursday morning for young athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro to review various proposed bylaw changes. Joining a growing trend across the country, it agreed to amend...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice

The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
tennesseelookout.com

University of Tennessee Health Science Center expands pharmacy program footprint

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center plans to open Nashville and Knoxville campuses for its College of Pharmacy beginning in Fall 2023. Courses will be open to a limited number of first-year pharmacy students to begin their four-year training at either campus. Presently, all pharmacy students must spend their...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Receiver De-Commits From Tennessee

Four-star receiver Mazeo Bennet de-committed from Tennessee Thursday night after spending nearly two months as a Vols commit. “With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” Bennett wrote in a statement he tweeted. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools. It hurts to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and re-opening my recruitment.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits

Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Connecticut Public

Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back

American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy