utdailybeacon.com
UT releases fall commencement details, Bill Haslam named keynote speaker
On Friday, Dec. 16, approximately 1,363 students will graduate in two commencements in Thompson-Boling Arena, one for undergraduates at 9 a.m. and the other a graduate hooding ceremony at 3 p.m. Former Tennessee governor and businessman Bill Haslam will address around 1,006 undergraduates as keynote speaker. Haslam, a Republican, served...
utdailybeacon.com
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to The University of Business, Knoxville
What’s the story of fall 2022 at UT? Here’s a pitch: this fall, for the first time, more freshmen were accepted into the Haslam College of Business than into the College of Arts and Sciences. Haslam accepted 1,966 freshmen across its 10 majors, according to data from UT’s Office of Institutional Research and Assessment. Arts and Sciences accepted 1,747 freshmen across its 41 majors.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee could give $60 million in leftover pandemic relief money to private schools
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
UT expert breaks down paid family leave research after new Knox County policy
A University of Tennessee professor of management and entrepreneurship at the UT Haslam College of Business is sharing some insight regarding paid parental leave in Tennessee and what prospective employees who are or are planning to become new parents need to know.
TSSAA clears way for high school athletes to capitalize on NIL deals
The organization that oversees Tennessee high school sports cleared the way Thursday morning for young athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro to review various proposed bylaw changes. Joining a growing trend across the country, it agreed to amend...
In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice
The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
tennesseelookout.com
University of Tennessee Health Science Center expands pharmacy program footprint
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center plans to open Nashville and Knoxville campuses for its College of Pharmacy beginning in Fall 2023. Courses will be open to a limited number of first-year pharmacy students to begin their four-year training at either campus. Presently, all pharmacy students must spend their...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Receiver De-Commits From Tennessee
Four-star receiver Mazeo Bennet de-committed from Tennessee Thursday night after spending nearly two months as a Vols commit. “With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” Bennett wrote in a statement he tweeted. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools. It hurts to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and re-opening my recruitment.”
Planning Commission conditionally approves proposed massive development project in North Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission voted to approve plans for a massive development project in northern Knox County, as long as the developers follow some new conditions. According to reports from The Compass, the developers would need to pay for improvements to West Emory Road,...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
New bill would increase teachers’ classroom stipend from $200 to $500
The funding would come from the new TISA education plan the state will implement next school year.
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
New ‘town’ in Powell approved by Knox County Planning Commission
A huge housing development project with lots of homes in Powell has been approved by the Knox County Planning Commission on Thursday.
East Sevier County Utility District Board should be ousted, state watchdog says
A state review board has approved a recommendation to oust the entire East Sevier Utility District Board and to seat a new one.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wivk.com
Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits
Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
