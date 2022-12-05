Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Magic Johnson's Late Message For Deion Sanders Goes Viral
Former multi-sport star and ex-head coach of the Jackson State Tigers Deion Sanders received an outpouring of support when he got the head coaching job at Colorado. Among those lavishing Sanders with praise was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. The former Laker great and president of ...
NBC Sports
NBA, WNBA players react to news Brittney Griner coming home
Brittney Griner is finally coming home. The WNBA and USA Basketball star has spent 10 months in Russian prisons — including being convicted and sent to a Russian penal colony — for having vape canisters with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage as she went through Russian airport security back in February. She became a political pawn in the tensions between the United States and Russia, mostly surrounding Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, and was freed via a prisoner swap announced Thursday.
NBC Sports
Recent Lamb accusations another test for Warriors' image
SAN FRANCISCO – Few objectives in public life require more cultivation and maintenance than an image. Though a single wonderful act can create it, one misstep can leave it in ashes. The Warriors over the past 12 years have done a masterful job of scrubbing out the stains of...
NBC Sports
Sports world reacts to Brittney Griner’s Russian prison release
Brittney Griner's 294-day detainment in Russia has finally come to an end. The 32-year-old WNBA star was released to the United States in a prisoner swap on Thursday, U.S. officials confirmed. This comes just months after Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling charges.
NBC Sports
WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed Thursday from Russian custody in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. President Joe Biden, who signed off on the trade, confirmed during a morning news conference that Griner landed in the United Arab Emirates and was expected to be on U.S. soil in the next 24 hours. Biden, standing next to Griner's wife Cherelle Griner, said they spoke to the basketball star by phone and she appeared in "good spirits."
NBC Sports
Celtics-Warriors takeaways: Splash Bros sink C's in NBA Finals rematch
The Golden State Warriors fed the first-place Boston Celtics some humble pie in Saturday night's NBA Finals rematch. Boston simply couldn't keep up with the defending champions in the much-anticipated matchup at Chase Center. That largely was due to the performances of Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Splash Brothers combined for 66 points (26-47 FG, 10-21 3-PT) in Golden State's 123-107 victory.
NBC Sports
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
NBC Sports
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay...
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Dubs' crucial turnovers led to disastrous final sequence
The Warriors appeared to have their 14th win of the 2022-23 NBA season. However, the Utah Jazz snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the 124-123 win over Golden State on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. All the Warriors had to do was inbound the pass successfully and that didn't...
NBC Sports
Klay, Kerr heap praise on Kuminga for 'magnificent' game
Not many good things can be taken from the short-handed Warriors' 124-123 collapse to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. However, one bright spot in Golden State's loss was Jonathan Kuminga's play. After playing 23 minutes against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Kuminga played almost 30 minutes and...
NBC Sports
Redick talked to Mazzulla about potentially joining Celtics' staff
The Boston Celtics coaching staff features a couple former NBA and college basketball players, and another one had a conversation about potentially joining the group before the 2022-23 season. J.J. Redick played 15 seasons between six teams, most notably the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. Redick, who retired in 2021,...
NBC Sports
JTA details struggles he faces as biracial man in America
Former Warriors forward and beloved Bay Area native Juan Toscano-Anderson has one of the most admirable and respectable stories in basketball. From undrafted to playing in leagues across Latin America and then to the G League, Toscano-Anderson’s life came full circle when he joined the Warriors and won a championship with his childhood team during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Comments / 0