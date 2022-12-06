ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Dimming the holiday spirit: Thieves target yard decorations

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago
BRIGHTON - Police say thieves stole Christmas decorations from outside four homes in the past week.

Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta Tuesday said the decorations were stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. Dec. 1.

The homes were all in the downtown area, including near Church and Nelson streets, and South Third and North First streets.

Among the decorations taken were inflatable figures and other items.

Pirochta recommended pointing home security cameras in the direction of decorations. He also said if people hear something outside at night, it's worth taking a look out the window.

There are no suspects at this time, but Pirochta said if they are caught, they will be prosecuted.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

