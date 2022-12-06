COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO