This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden’s buzzer-beater provides ‘confidence booster’The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
myfox28columbus.com
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
myfox28columbus.com
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
myfox28columbus.com
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
myfox28columbus.com
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
myfox28columbus.com
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
myfox28columbus.com
Wedgewood Village property owners installing 25-50 new security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of new security cameras are now being installed by owners at a west Columbus apartment complex that's been a long-time magnet of violent crime. "They are making investments in lighting, making investments in cameras, making investments in special duty officers, and having more cops...
myfox28columbus.com
59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
myfox28columbus.com
Eastmoor Academy receives $10,000 grant to boost music education program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Eastmoor Academy received a financial boost to help keep the music alive within their hallways. Through a new program called "Band Together", the school received a $10,000 grant aimed to benefit its music education program. For students like Tyler Fugitt, music is an...
myfox28columbus.com
Breeze Airways adds 2 new flights at John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming services from Columbus to six destinations. Two new services include nonstop routes to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Orange County, California. Fares for these two destinations start from $39 and $129 respectively, if purchased by Dec. 13, 2022, for...
myfox28columbus.com
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended, former patients speak out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe has been in private practice in Ohio since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Dr. Grawe is better known to...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announces plans to retire at end of school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire at the end of the school year next summer, according to a statement just sent to media by the district. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023, after what...
myfox28columbus.com
Thieves steal sound equipment, booze, cash from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
