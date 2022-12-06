ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Wedgewood Village property owners installing 25-50 new security cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of new security cameras are now being installed by owners at a west Columbus apartment complex that's been a long-time magnet of violent crime. "They are making investments in lighting, making investments in cameras, making investments in special duty officers, and having more cops...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Eastmoor Academy receives $10,000 grant to boost music education program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Eastmoor Academy received a financial boost to help keep the music alive within their hallways. Through a new program called "Band Together", the school received a $10,000 grant aimed to benefit its music education program. For students like Tyler Fugitt, music is an...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Breeze Airways adds 2 new flights at John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming services from Columbus to six destinations. Two new services include nonstop routes to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Orange County, California. Fares for these two destinations start from $39 and $129 respectively, if purchased by Dec. 13, 2022, for...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
COLUMBUS, OH

