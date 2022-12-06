ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune
CBS Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

DeSantis overtakes Trump as GOP's favorite candidate for 2024, poll says

WASHINGTON (TND) — A new nationwide Yahoo News-YouGov poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has overtaken former President Donald Trump in terms of 2024 favorability among registered voters. The poll, released Thursday, shows DeSantis carrying a five-point lead over Trump among voters who are either registered independents or Republicans....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Austin

Biden admin says undoing the military vaccine mandate is a 'mistake'

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration is calling it a "mistake" to leave out a vaccine mandate for U.S. service members in Congress's latest version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a pivotal piece of legislation that sets out the nation's military priorities for the coming year.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Austin

Travis Co. judges can't hear appeals from migrants arrested in Texas border security push

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Travis County judges can’t hear appeals from migrants arrested under Texas border security push, court rules. Texas’ highest criminal court has shut the door on the hopes of hundreds of migrants swept up in the state’s “arrest-and-jail” border security crackdown who tried to have their border-area trespassing charges thrown out by Austin judges.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy