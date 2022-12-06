Gov. Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state

Read full article on original website
DeSantis overtakes Trump as GOP's favorite candidate for 2024, poll says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new nationwide Yahoo News-YouGov poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has overtaken former President Donald Trump in terms of 2024 favorability among registered voters. The poll, released Thursday, shows DeSantis carrying a five-point lead over Trump among voters who are either registered independents or Republicans....
Biden admin says undoing the military vaccine mandate is a 'mistake'
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration is calling it a "mistake" to leave out a vaccine mandate for U.S. service members in Congress's latest version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a pivotal piece of legislation that sets out the nation's military priorities for the coming year.
Department of Justice wants Trump team held in contempt in connection to Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court in connection to the Mar-a-Lago case, according to multiple reports. CNN on Thursday noted that prosecutors made the request, saying Trump and his team failed to...
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
A Texas state court has thrown out a lawsuit filed against an abortion provider who intentionally violated a state law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Dr. Alan Braid was sued under a law known as Senate Bill 8, which allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone...
Travis Co. judges can't hear appeals from migrants arrested in Texas border security push
NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Travis County judges can’t hear appeals from migrants arrested under Texas border security push, court rules. Texas’ highest criminal court has shut the door on the hopes of hundreds of migrants swept up in the state’s “arrest-and-jail” border security crackdown who tried to have their border-area trespassing charges thrown out by Austin judges.
