Manatee County, FL

Dee Mat
2d ago

Only in Manatee County you are able to be the initiator of Corruption, named in Corruption, and then get voted to be the County Administrator and then bring over your buddy that's also named in this Corruption! Wow! I can't wait until this hits the fan!!

Longboat Observer

Parents have more school choice options in Manatee County

Families will have more schools to choose from during the School District of Manatee County’s school choice period for the 2023-2024 school year. In Manatee County, only five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools are closed to school choice. In the 2022-2023 school year, 12 elementary...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades

Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat commission refrains from involvement in Asplen firing

Seeking to remain nonpartisan, the Town Commission on Monday chose not to take sides in the ongoing negotiations between the Sarasota County School Board and Superintendent Brennan Asplen over terms of his potential separation. Initially, Town Commissioners toyed with the idea of making a stance known in hopes of ensuring...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

City receives MPO blueprint for decades of transportation projects

The bad news for construction-weary residents of Sarasota is that there are plenty of road projects on the horizon here. The good news that most of the projects are five to eight years — and beyond — from breaking ground. That was the dichotomy presented to Sarasota City...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Kids get a chance to 'Shop with a Cop' Saturday

Underprivileged children in Sarasota with be paired with officers and others with the Sarasota Police Department to “Shop with a Cop” on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Sarasota Housing Authority will partner with the Sarasota Police Department, Target stores and Sarasota County Area Transit to provide a shopping spree at the Target store at 5350 Fruitville Road, courtesy of $15,000 in donated gift cards. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
NORTH PORT, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL

