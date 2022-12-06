Read full article on original website
Dee Mat
2d ago
Only in Manatee County you are able to be the initiator of Corruption, named in Corruption, and then get voted to be the County Administrator and then bring over your buddy that's also named in this Corruption! Wow! I can't wait until this hits the fan!!
Longboat Observer
Parents have more school choice options in Manatee County
Families will have more schools to choose from during the School District of Manatee County’s school choice period for the 2023-2024 school year. In Manatee County, only five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools are closed to school choice. In the 2022-2023 school year, 12 elementary...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades
Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
Longboat Observer
Longboat commission refrains from involvement in Asplen firing
Seeking to remain nonpartisan, the Town Commission on Monday chose not to take sides in the ongoing negotiations between the Sarasota County School Board and Superintendent Brennan Asplen over terms of his potential separation. Initially, Town Commissioners toyed with the idea of making a stance known in hopes of ensuring...
Longboat Observer
City receives MPO blueprint for decades of transportation projects
The bad news for construction-weary residents of Sarasota is that there are plenty of road projects on the horizon here. The good news that most of the projects are five to eight years — and beyond — from breaking ground. That was the dichotomy presented to Sarasota City...
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Longboat Observer
Kids get a chance to 'Shop with a Cop' Saturday
Underprivileged children in Sarasota with be paired with officers and others with the Sarasota Police Department to “Shop with a Cop” on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Sarasota Housing Authority will partner with the Sarasota Police Department, Target stores and Sarasota County Area Transit to provide a shopping spree at the Target store at 5350 Fruitville Road, courtesy of $15,000 in donated gift cards. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Polk County commissioners slam brakes on proposed private racetrack
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — In Polk County, dozens of neighbors made some noise of their own Tuesday after concerns that a proposed private racetrack in their rural neighborhood might be created. The Polk County Planning Commission had narrowly approved the plan in October by a 4-3 vote, but people...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
Moderate to high respiratory irritation risk in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties due to red tide
National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Tarpon Springs residents still working to stop new housing developments
Homeowners here have been mobilized for years with their Save East Lake movement, working to keep their rural neighborhood from being overdeveloped.
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
Bay News 9
Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 150% capacity, desperately seeking adopters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is a popular time for families to get a new pet.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
YAHOO!
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
