ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Beyond white squirrels: Specialty shops abound in Brevard

Some visitors are drawn to Brevard for the chance to glimpse the white squirrels. The four-legged critters — a variant of the Eastern gray squirrel — are so popular they even have their own gift shop: the White Squirrel Shoppe on West Main Street. But there are plenty...
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville’s newest exhibit spaces provide fresh opportunities

No, there wasn’t a bounty on his head or anything like that — at least not in any Wild West sense. In spring 2019, following two months of medical issues, he suffered a massive heart attack 24 hours after being discharged from a six-day stint in the hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

G5 Trail Collective opens first phase of planned network

Six miles down, 36 to go. That’s the current status of the Old Fort Trails Project, a collection of hiking, biking and horse trails planned outside the McDowell County town in the Pisgah National Forest. The first phase of the project, aptly named the Old Fort Gateway Trails, opened to the public in June.
OLD FORT, NC
Mountain Xpress

New compilation features garage rock bands from 1960s Asheville

The garage rock movement of the mid-1960s yielded a bumper crop of rock ‘n’ roll bands. Inspired by British Invasion groups like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Yardbirds, The Kinks, The Who and The Animals, teenagers across the U.S. picked up electric guitars, basses, drums and combo organs, forming bands of their own. And a surprising number of them found record labels willing to record and release their music.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

North Buncombe Man’s Connection with “The Killer”

North Buncombe – Early Rock-n-Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, died on October 28th of this year. Most of you probably already know that, but what you may not know is Lewis’s connection with North Buncombe in the form of one of his band members. Eddie DeBruhl of...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Small But Mighty: Specialty shops abound in Brevard

The Transylvania County seat of Brevard, famed for its unusual rodents, is also host to a thriving community of family-owned busi- nesses. Xpress visited the town to learn more about its unique vibe and specialty shop offerings. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Vance Birthplace reimages "A Christmas Carol" through the...
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: City to present updates on preservation of African American communities

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional zoning matters, as well as a presentation regarding architectural preservation efforts in historically Black neighborhoods, at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meeting will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Crossword Puzzle Maker Retires to Asheville

As it is for many artists, Gayle Dean’s name is not the first point of entry for most people drawn to her work, it’s the work itself — smart, fun, engaging, clever, entertaining, and for some, frustrating, yet, still maddeningly addictive. Wordy might be another adjective. Dean...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelmagazine.com

Highlands on the Half Shell

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: October - 2022. “Four other Oysters followed them, And yet another four; And thick and fast they came at last, And more and more and more,” Sorry, Oysters, it’s Highlands on the Half Shell, Sunday, October 2 at Highlands Biological Station. Care...
HIGHLANDS, NC
towncarolina.com

Dishes of Christmas Past

Four local chefs divulge their favorite family dishes from Southern holidays past. Food evokes vivid memories and emotions any time of year, but especially at the holidays. The warming scents of cinnamon, clove, and ginger in a pumpkin pie, buttery fresh-baked cookies, the smell of a roasting turkey filling the house—these are but a few of the dishes that conjure visions of family and friends gathered around the table. In a search for examples of gastronomic déjà vu, we asked four Southern chefs for their most evocative holiday recipes.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy