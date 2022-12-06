Read full article on original website
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
Mountain Xpress
Beyond white squirrels: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
Some visitors are drawn to Brevard for the chance to glimpse the white squirrels. The four-legged critters — a variant of the Eastern gray squirrel — are so popular they even have their own gift shop: the White Squirrel Shoppe on West Main Street. But there are plenty...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville’s newest exhibit spaces provide fresh opportunities
No, there wasn’t a bounty on his head or anything like that — at least not in any Wild West sense. In spring 2019, following two months of medical issues, he suffered a massive heart attack 24 hours after being discharged from a six-day stint in the hospital.
Mountain Xpress
G5 Trail Collective opens first phase of planned network
Six miles down, 36 to go. That’s the current status of the Old Fort Trails Project, a collection of hiking, biking and horse trails planned outside the McDowell County town in the Pisgah National Forest. The first phase of the project, aptly named the Old Fort Gateway Trails, opened to the public in June.
livingupstatesc.com
The Omni Grove Park Inn holds 30th National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville held it’s 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition this year! The 219 entries are now on display at the resort for visitors to enjoy. The more gingerbread houses were entered in the adult, teen, youth and child categories...
Mountain Xpress
New compilation features garage rock bands from 1960s Asheville
The garage rock movement of the mid-1960s yielded a bumper crop of rock ‘n’ roll bands. Inspired by British Invasion groups like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Yardbirds, The Kinks, The Who and The Animals, teenagers across the U.S. picked up electric guitars, basses, drums and combo organs, forming bands of their own. And a surprising number of them found record labels willing to record and release their music.
tribpapers.com
North Buncombe Man’s Connection with “The Killer”
North Buncombe – Early Rock-n-Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, died on October 28th of this year. Most of you probably already know that, but what you may not know is Lewis’s connection with North Buncombe in the form of one of his band members. Eddie DeBruhl of...
Mountain Xpress
Small But Mighty: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
The Transylvania County seat of Brevard, famed for its unusual rodents, is also host to a thriving community of family-owned busi- nesses. Xpress visited the town to learn more about its unique vibe and specialty shop offerings. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Vance Birthplace reimages "A Christmas Carol" through the...
Thousands fill Spartanburg’s downtown for A Dickens of a Christmas
Many were able to experience Christmas in the middle of Spartanburg's Morgan Square on Tuesday night.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: City to present updates on preservation of African American communities
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional zoning matters, as well as a presentation regarding architectural preservation efforts in historically Black neighborhoods, at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meeting will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
biltmorebeacon.com
Crossword Puzzle Maker Retires to Asheville
As it is for many artists, Gayle Dean’s name is not the first point of entry for most people drawn to her work, it’s the work itself — smart, fun, engaging, clever, entertaining, and for some, frustrating, yet, still maddeningly addictive. Wordy might be another adjective. Dean...
thelaurelmagazine.com
Highlands on the Half Shell
Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: October - 2022. “Four other Oysters followed them, And yet another four; And thick and fast they came at last, And more and more and more,” Sorry, Oysters, it’s Highlands on the Half Shell, Sunday, October 2 at Highlands Biological Station. Care...
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
WLOS.com
'Storm of the century': 30 years later, the Blizzard of '93 remains one of the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 30 years ago this coming March, a winter blast like no other paralyzed the mountains. “This storm has produced record-low barometric pressure, record-high winds along the Gulf, and the Atlantic Coast,” said former News 13 weather anchor Ken Bostic during the storm. “It was...
towncarolina.com
Dishes of Christmas Past
Four local chefs divulge their favorite family dishes from Southern holidays past. Food evokes vivid memories and emotions any time of year, but especially at the holidays. The warming scents of cinnamon, clove, and ginger in a pumpkin pie, buttery fresh-baked cookies, the smell of a roasting turkey filling the house—these are but a few of the dishes that conjure visions of family and friends gathered around the table. In a search for examples of gastronomic déjà vu, we asked four Southern chefs for their most evocative holiday recipes.
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in the new year.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
