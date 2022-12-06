Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative […]
Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
WGAL
Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022
There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf discusses handling of COVID-19 pandemic, fights with GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is leaving office next month, and WGAL has been speaking with him about his eight years as leader of the commonwealth. News 8's Tom Lehman asked him about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and fights with Republican lawmakers, including a 2015 budget battle. Lehman: "Did...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
wtae.com
Penn State study finds Pennsylvania facing 'severe teacher staffing shortage'
Penn State has released the results of a study about teacher shortages in Pennsylvania. The study found the state is facing a "severe teacher staffing challenge." For the first time in state history, more positions have been filled by teachers on emergency permits than by newly certified teachers. In the...
Pa. flags ordered at half staff
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.
erienewsnow.com
New Guidance Suggests Schools Consider Re-Masking Students In NY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New guidance suggests schools in New York State consider re-masking students when in public indoor spaces as a precaution ahead of the holidays. The public health measure was among a list of suggestions outlined in a letter from the New York State Education...
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same.
erienewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff this Wednesday?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf issued a release on Tuesday, Dec. 6, ordering all United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The United States and Pennsylvania flags should be put at half-staff until sunset on...
erienewsnow.com
Kari Lake files suit challenging certification of Arizona election
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed suit in Arizona Superior Court challenging the certification of the state's election. Lake, who has also amplified former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election, makes numerous claims in the 70-page suit, including that printer failures at some polling places disenfranchised voters in Maricopa County, creating a "debacle" in the county.
erienewsnow.com
Erie High School Students Inducted into Honor Society
Dozens of local high high school students earned recognition for their work Friday. 41 Erie High school Students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society because of their hard work. The students study a variety of fields - everything from digital media and computer programming to welding and cosmetology.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders all flags to half-staff on Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered United States flags and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
