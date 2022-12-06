ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats

U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022

There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

New Guidance Suggests Schools Consider Re-Masking Students In NY

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New guidance suggests schools in New York State consider re-masking students when in public indoor spaces as a precaution ahead of the holidays. The public health measure was among a list of suggestions outlined in a letter from the New York State Education...
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff this Wednesday?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf issued a release on Tuesday, Dec. 6, ordering all United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The United States and Pennsylvania flags should be put at half-staff until sunset on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Kari Lake files suit challenging certification of Arizona election

Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed suit in Arizona Superior Court challenging the certification of the state's election. Lake, who has also amplified former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election, makes numerous claims in the 70-page suit, including that printer failures at some polling places disenfranchised voters in Maricopa County, creating a "debacle" in the county.
ARIZONA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Erie High School Students Inducted into Honor Society

Dozens of local high high school students earned recognition for their work Friday. 41 Erie High school Students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society because of their hard work. The students study a variety of fields - everything from digital media and computer programming to welding and cosmetology.
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf orders all flags to half-staff on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered United States flags and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA

